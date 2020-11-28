Questions about the future of work swirled over a proposal to redevelop Burlingame’s historic former post office into a sweeping office building which officials hope will become the crown jewel of a downtown community hub.
The Burlingame Planning Commission unanimously endorsed variances sought by developer Sares Regis, which is proposing to rebuild the vacant, central site at 220 Park Road into a commercial tower planned to be the city’s tallest building.
“I think it is a well-crafted project at this point,” said Commissioner Will Loftis, during the meeting Monday, Nov. 23. “It has a good urban feel to it and it will create a lot of energy for the downtown area.”
And while other officials shared similar sentiments regarding the design, they recognized reservations regarding the usefulness of an office tower proposed at a time when businesses are pivoting to remote work arrangements during the pandemic.
“I’m not opposed to the project, but it just raises a little bit of concern for me because there is empty office space in town,” said Commissioner Michael Gaul, nodding to similar perspectives shared by a resident critical of the project.
With an anticipation that like-minded critics will continue coming forward as the project moves through the public planning process, Gaul said he supports the plans while harboring some uncertainty that there is sufficient demand to fill the space.
The building is proposed to be six stories, with five floors of office space built over a ground floor of retail and dining space. In all, the development will be comprised of 152,000 square feet and it will abut a community square planned on an existing surface parking lot. The office building will feature two floors of underground parking, expected to be available to the community during evenings and weekends.
Backers of the project defended the plans, suggesting that businesses and workers will be eager to return to an office environment once health conditions improve.
“I think that to say we are not going to need office space anymore because everyone will work remotely is not a truthful statement,” said Commissioner John Schmid. “I think that a lot of our businesses are finding that yes we can survive remotely, but I don’t think we thrive. So I think we will continue to need office space to collaborate, and I think this is a great location.”
Sares Regis executive Andrew Turco agreed, reinforcing his firm’s proposal to construct the 98-foot building. Noting the site’s central, downtown location and proximity to the Caltrain stop, Turco shared confidence there would be sufficient interest to occupy the building.
“A company would have to be stupid, to a certain extent, to not appreciate how important and unique that is,” he said, referring to the building’s position near attractive amenities.
Under the commission’s decision, officials approved easements which allow the project to move ahead. They also designated a portion of the main post office building as a historic resource, protecting it from being rebuilt with the rest of the site.
Additionally, developers redesigned a segment of the building by adding a glass facade near the public entrance to the parking garage, as well as other minor adjustments to accents of the plans.
Officials admired the revisions, expressing their enthusiasm for the project expected to be a community landmark.
“I’m grateful for the commitment taken to make this a very special space for the core of our downtown,” said commission Chair Audrey Tse.
Schmid echoed a similar sentiment.
“It is a great opportunity to bring more energy in our downtown and support our businesses. So I think it’s a great project and I would like to see it move forward,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.