Burlingame police officers will be out 3-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, looking for drivers suspected of violating the hands-free cellphone law.
Drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic device while driving. That includes talking, texting or using an app. Using a handheld cellphone while driving is punishable by a fine. Violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record, according to Burlingame police.
