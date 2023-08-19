As summer break comes to an end and students begin to return to class, the Burlingame Police Department is encouraging the public to drive safely, particularly in school zones.
Adhering to speed limits, stopping behind school buses when the bus stop sign is deployed, and avoiding blocking crosswalks were among the list of tips offered by the department in a press release Friday. Those with children walking or biking to school were also encouraged to educate children on proper safety measures like looking both ways before crossing the street, using sidewalks when available and crossing where stop signs and signals are present.
