In a tense meeting showcasing a strong difference of opinion between teachers and parents, Burlingame education officials unanimously agreed to apply for a waiver allowing the district’s youngest learners to return to campus in January.
The Burlingame Elementary School District Board of Trustees voted 5-0 during a meeting Monday, Dec. 1, to seek the state’s blessing for bringing back students between transitional kindergarten and second grade beginning Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Characterizing the decision as the toughest they have ever had to make, trustees cleared the path for select students to begin in-person learning amid the pandemic following hours of passionate testimony from members of the school community.
Acknowledging concerns from educators who largely opposed returning to campus until health conditions improved, officials ultimately felt the educational threat posed by a sustained absence from campus was too great to ignore.
“School is essential for our children. It is critical for their development,” said Trustee Florence Wong.
Trustee Davina Drabkin shared a similar perspective regarding the benefits offered by reopening campuses, while noting the challenge for board members charged with making a decision certain to upset a large swath of the school community.
“It is not lightly and not quickly that I come to the decision that I want to move forward with a waiver,” said Drabkin.
Officials framed the decision to allow the youngest learners to return as a compromise addressing the needs of those whose education is most harmed by the isolation of remote learning. Alternatively, most trustees agreed older students would continue to take online classes until the hazard posed by the virus subsides.
Under the decision, Burlingame officials will seek the state’s consent to restart in-person learning following the holiday break. The district was slated to begin classes this week, until the county suddenly shifted to the most-restrictive purple tier last weekend. For school districts in the purple tier that have not already started classes, officials must get the state’s approval to bring back students. Only students between transitional kindergarten and sixth grade are eligible for in-person classes, while middle and high schools must remain in online learning.
In preparation for the potential return to campus while public health conditions worsened, several district teachers applied for paid leave under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The proposals were a testament to the reservations harbored by educators, who made their position abundantly clear during the board meeting.
“Simply, teachers do not feel safe returning to school at this time,” said Brian McManus, president of the district teachers’ union, who urged officials to postpone bringing students back until the county advances into a safer tier.
Teacher Katherin Konomi agreed.
“Returning with the current conditions, it is not safe,” she said.
Many parents contended otherwise, sharing confidence that adherence to health protocols will make school grounds adequately safe for students, teachers and staff.
“Schools are the safest place for our students to be,” said parent Donielle Reynolds.
Parent Molly St. Clair also shared her belief that a return to campus would be possible, pointing to districts throughout the region which have already started classes and not experienced significant virus spread.
“Children and teachers are going back to school and they are doing it safely right here in San Mateo County,” she said.
In all, dozens of school community members shared their perspective on the issue. And while most of the public discussion was diplomatic, some crossed the line.
During the Zoom meeting, both Wong and Trustee Kate Reed said they received inappropriate private messages from an unidentified person saying their decision was tantamount to murder.
The allegation deeply upset officials, who urged everyone to show more civility — even when disagreeing with the board’s decision.
“That is not how you communicate to anyone,” said Wong.
In other business, the board examined district finances which projected deficit spending over the coming years. With spending outpacing income, a projection shared by Superintendent Christopher Mount-Benites anticipated a growing shortfall expected to reach $4 million by 2022-23.
For his part, Mount-Benites said he is hopeful state officials will lessen the financial obligations on school districts due to the pandemic — providing the school system some temporary relief. But with the financial shortfall expected to linger and enrollment projected to drop over the coming years, he offered a bleak assessment of the district’s position.
“We still have a big deficit looming,” he said.
The meeting also marked the last for Drabkin and board President Kay Coskey, who will be leaving the board and making way for new trustees Deepak Sarpangal and Lisa A. Mudd.
