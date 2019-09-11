Officials lauded the revised designs of a parking garage proposed to be constructed behind Burlingame Avenue on a surface lot alongside an affordable housing development.
The Burlingame Planning Commission blessed the garage proposed to house 384 spaces spread across five floors at parking lot N, bounded by Lorton and Highland avenues.
The Monday, Sept. 9, discussion arrived in the wake of officials approving building both the garage and the neighboring development planned to offer 132 units of workforce and housing at parking lot F between Howard and Bayswater avenues.
The garage project, which is slated to break ground this fall, returned before planning commissioners who in a previous discussion requested refinements to the structure’s exterior — specifically regarding a mesh metal screen proposed to wrap around the façade.
With more information presented by developer Pacific West Communities, commissioners shared their comfort with the plans being constructed as presented.
“I’m satisfied that what’s being submitted and being proposed will be a complement to the garage,” said Commissioner Richard Terrones regarding the mesh screen, according to video of the meeting.
He also acknowledged amendments to the garage’s stair tower, which other commissioners agreed made the project more appealing.
“I think the changes were great, I thought it would complement the area and I liked the look of it,” said commission Chair Sandy Comaroto.
Designs for the affordable housing development were previously approved. The project is expected to break ground in the spring.
