Concerned about local class sizes, two Burlingame School District parents have taken raising money into their own hands, pursuing a parcel tax initiative they hope to see put in front of voters this upcoming spring.
John Wood and Bryant McLaughlin, parents of Roosevelt Elementary School students, have begun collecting signatures for a citizens’ initiative — a parcel tax that would charge property owners about 8 cents per square foot per parcel or $80 per vacant parcel. Someone with a 5,000-square-foot parcel would pay $400 a year. It would generate an estimated $1.9 million a year, according to their campaign website.
If approved by at least a simple majority of voters, the tax would remain in place for 12 years. The new measure would be in addition to the district’s existing parcel tax, Measure L, a $256 tax per parcel approved by voters in 2014 and set to expire in 2030.
“It’s a unique approach,” McLaughlin said. “We’re taking advantage of something that’s novel and we’re the first in the county to pursue this approach.”
A key motivation behind why McLaughlin and Wood decided to pursue a citizens’ initiative parcel tax is classroom size, McLaughlin said. The state provides funds to keep classroom sizes at no more than 24 students for grades kindergarten to third but that limit is lifted to 32 students for fourth and fifth grade classes, McLaughlin said.
In recent years, McLaughlin said Roosevelt Elementary School has had two fourth and fifth grade teachers but one has left and the position won’t be filled. McLaughlin suggested the vacancy is meant to compensate for a raise teachers received recently, noting many parents supported the pay increases.
“Obviously, as parents, we wanted solutions right now because we have kids in the district right now,” McLaughlin said.
Board of Trustees President Lisa Mudd said the district “always strives to work in partnership with our community” and welcomes “community input as we explore options for a path forward.”
If the measure does qualify for the ballot, Chief Elections Officer Mark Church said the district would be responsible for paying for the special election, which would take place either April 9 or May 7. The cost to hold the election would depend on the number of registered voters but could possibly range between $330,000 and $448,800, he said.
“Given the limited historical data on special elections, it is especially challenging to determine a precise cost estimate for the special election,” Church said in an email. “Elections costs are difficult to estimate since no two elections are alike with costs and the number of registered voters varying considerably from election to election. Cost estimates can also vary based on the number of jurisdictions participating in an election.”
McLaughlin said he hopes the district will eventually support the measure, particularly if a California initiative that’s qualified for the November 2024 ballot is approved. That measure, if approved, would require all new taxes to be approved by a two-third vote and would override the local initiative if it’s approved by less than two-thirds of the vote in the spring.
But the Board of Trustees could opt to put the measure back on the ballot as part of a special election and, if supported by two-thirds of the vote, it would be reinstated, McLaughlin said.
“We would be losing something,” McLaughlin said. “It makes a compelling argument to ask the board to drive the special election should the California initiative overturn the citizens’ initiative.”
(1) comment
This is how society should work, let "the people" decide, not the government
