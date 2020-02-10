Differing with residents who claimed the proposal would significantly diminish the quality of life in Burlingame, officials unanimously approved redeveloping a restaurant into a new 150-unit apartment building.
The Burlingame City Council voted 5-0 during a meeting Monday, Feb. 3, in favor of plans to build the six-story tower at 1095 Rollins Road, where Italian eatery Fattoria e Mare is located.
The decision came after neighbors claimed its construction would mire traffic patterns, congest parking and forever change the nature of their community, according to video of the meeting.
“This project to me is really appalling, because the character of Burlingame is getting destroyed. Our quaint little city, I don’t know what is happening to it,” said Jeanne Malarky, according to video of the meeting.
Claiming she was surprised to discover such a sizable development was proposed near her home, Malarky also knocked city officials for an outreach effort she considered insufficient.
“How do we learn about this? It’s not put out there. And to see this is really just kind of shocking,” she said.
Suggesting more prominent space could be preserved on the city’s website to spread awareness about large projects, Mayor Emily Beach noted officials endured a significant outreach recently to discuss growth policies.
More specifically, Beach said officials agreed to rezone significant segments of the city away from the single-family home neighborhoods to allow for additional housing development.
For his part, Councilman Ricardo Ortiz said the most recent proposal is reflective of that vision. And while acknowledging the development could eventually lead to parking or traffic congestion, he could justify those issues in return for new housing units.
“I believe this is the kind of impact we need to live with in order to add housing,” he said.
The Hanover Company proposed a six-story building replacing the restaurant and adjacent parking garage and tennis court. The development would include 35 studio apartments, 74 one-bedroom apartments, 38 two-bedroom units and three three-bedroom units. Of the 150 units, 15 would be set aside at a moderate rate.
The project would also provide 195 parking spaces, 175 of which would be accommodated through a stacking system while six would be provided in tandem spaces and 14 would be standard spots. Most of the parking would be in an underground garage.
Also sympathetic to the concerns raised by neighbors, Vice Mayor Ann Keighran O’Brien said officials must consider pressure from state lawmakers seeking to assure local governments approve residential development.
Framing the choice of exercising local control to manage impacts associated with growth against a streamlined state mandate, Keighran said Burlingame officials approving the project was the lesser of two evils.
“It’s important for us to try to provide as much housing as possible with some control,” she said.
Councilwoman Donna Colson agreed, while pointing to the spare new units constructed in Burlingame over the past few decades in building a case for the need to approve the project.
“I know it is frustrating to look at our council and think maybe we didn’t inform people as much, but we are trying to really balance what Sacramento is trying to tell us what to do,” she said.
In an attempt to ameliorate the concerns raised by those fearing a diminished quality of life, Colson suggested the new generation of renters likely to live in the units often own fewer cars and drive less.
For her part, Beach said she appreciated that the development would not result in displacement of tenants and that the project was proposed in an area abutting Highway 101, where officials deemed growth was acceptable.
“We have to lean into housing,” she said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.