Burlingame officials are expecting a gradual but substantial economic recovery amid the pandemic as growth in the travel industry is planned to revive local hotels, which historically are a backbone of the city’s budget.
The Burlingame City Council discussed Wednesday, May 12, the city’s budget and plans for the upcoming fiscal year during a study session designed to examine ways the pandemic has hit the local economy.
While projected property tax growth from $23.3 million in the current fiscal year is planned to hit $24.8 million in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, a key component of the city’s economic recovery plan is hotel tax revenue’s projected doubling in the coming year.
Income generated when a traveler stays in the city’s strand of Bayfront hotels dipped to $7.5 million in the current fiscal year, plummeting from the $29.4 million generated in the 2018-2019 fiscal year when the economy was thriving.
Moreover, the city’s hotels had regularly generated at least $20 million annually for the three years prior to the 2019-2020 fiscal year, when the threat brought by the pandemic started to weaken the travel industry.
Though the losses are dire, there is some optimism on the horizon. A report from Finance Director Carol Augustine proposed that hotel tax revenue could nearly double in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, reaching $13.5 million.
Looking ahead, insight from industry experts suggested that the local travel industry, which relies heavily on business and international visitors, could return to normal in the 2024-2025 fiscal year, according to the report.
In the interim, officials have blessed plans to loosen regulations in the area east of Highway 101 traditionally reserved for hotels to accommodate commercial developments in the biotechnology industry.
Developers who had proposed hotel projects pushed for the shift, claiming that losses in the travel industry are causing the industry to look for alternative uses. What’s more, they suggested Burlingame could replicate South San Francisco’s vibrant hub of waterfront biotech businesses.
While officials sort through the economic uncertainty, they have largely held steady on expenditures. No new full-time employees were brought onboard, but there were no layoffs needed to stabilize the city’s finances either.
Additionally, officials have limited the investment in capital projects planned for the coming fiscal year, with hopes that recovery in coming years will allow future spending on critical initiatives.
A hearty slate of reserves has helped the city stave off any significant financial threats as well. For the 2021-2022 financial year, an expected $16 million will be kept in the economic stability reserve, with an additional $2 million for a catastrophic reserve and $500,000 for contingencies.
Another $14.9 million is kept in a fund dedicated to paying down the city’s pension obligation. In all, Burlingame is planning to keep $37.2 million in reserves, which is about $7.5 million less than the $44.8 million stockpiled in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
The most notable reduction in reserves is spending from the economic stability fund, which at its peak was worth $18.9 million and dropped to $14.3 million in the existing fiscal year.
What’s more, about $5.8 million in stimulus money and financial aid paid by the federal government will help stabilize Burlingame’s budget.
For her part, Augustine noted the city’s ability to ride out the economic uncertainty brought by the pandemic has much to do with the hearty economy enjoyed locally as well as the fiscal prudence showed by officials.
“The city was in a better position than most when the coronavirus pandemic hit,” she said.
