A Burlingame commercial complex is proposed to grow larger under plans to build another eight-story office building along the Bayfront.
Plans were filed to construct a new building comprised of 241,054 square feet and a five-story parking garage at 555 Airport Blvd., where a five- and eight-story building already occupy the property.
The site, which formerly was headquarters of Virgin America, was purchased in 2015 by H&Q Asia Pacific for $90 million. The airline company is now defunct after it was purchased by Alaska Airlines in 2018.
When the site was bought, executives with the foreign investment firm announced plans spend an additional $10 million beyond the purchase price to further the development of a business park at the site it planned to call the Global Innovation Center.
The two existing buildings offer about 260,000 square feet of office space on the 13 acres at the site. Once the new building is completed, there should be about 500,000 square feet of development, Burlingame Planning Manager Ruben Hurin said in an email.
Beyond the additional commercial space, Hurin said the project will include new driveways, surface parking lots, landscaping, a plaza, patios, walkways and new utilities.
