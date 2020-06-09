To ease the burden on restaurants and diners sent reeling by months of lost business through quarantine, officials in two cities are considering relaxing restrictions on outdoor dining.
In separate meetings Tuesday, June 9, both the Millbrae and Burlingame city councils will discuss plans to close off downtown streets to traffic or offer other space which can be used for locals to patronize their favorite eateries.
The proposals are part of a rising trend across San Mateo County, as officials look for creative solutions which would allow restaurants to reopen in the safest possible fashion amid a global pandemic.
Burlingame
Officials will discuss during a special meeting plans to shut down a stretch of Burlingame Avenue spanning essentially from El Camino Real to California Drive through the weekend.
Restaurants would be able to use a portion of the sidewalk plus a parking lane to set up tables and serve diners. The middle of the street and the sidewalk would be open to pedestrians, according to the proposed plan.
Restaurants seeking to start serving outdoors must adhere to social distance and hygiene standards, while keeping the area in front of their location clean and orderly.
Tables and chairs are expected to be removed from the sidewalk and street at the end of each day, and the downtown business improvement district will work as a liaison to assure compliance on all issues related to the arrangement. If the proposed pilot program proves successful, the street closure could be extended.
Officials are also recommending shutting down traffic intersections at Primrose Road and Lorton Avenue to assure the safety of those walking to and from the central shopping district.
Detours and other tasks associated with assuring the program runs smoothly is expected to cost the city between $10,000 and $12,000 per month, according to a city report. In all, as many as 160 parking spots are expected to be lost as well.
A majority of downtown merchants who participated in a poll supported the proposal to close Burlingame Avenue to cars, according to the report, while many favored the program operating throughout the week.
A new health order last week allowed restaurants and other food facilities previously licensed to provide sit-down food service to offer outdoor, sit-down meals with restrictions. San Mateo and Redwood City officials have supported similar street shutdowns as well.
Burlingame officials suggested the proposed outdoor program could be an effective means of meeting the needs of many competing interests.
“The above recommendations would allow for safer pedestrian activity along Burlingame Avenue and outdoor dining for restaurants as allowed by the June 4th San Mateo County Health Order, while balancing the needs of retail businesses and other needs such as deliveries, circulation, access to parking facilities, and refuse collection,” said the report.
Millbrae
Mayor Reuben Holober said Millbrae’s plans for allowing outdoor dining are less ambitious than the city’s southern neighbor, adding officials are not considering closing streets to traffic.
Instead, he said officials are interested in loosening restrictions to allow for outdoor dining on sidewalks and parking areas traditionally reserved for pedestrians or cars.
Noting the regulations are only expected to be loosened during the shelter-in-place order, Holober said he hopes the policies could make it easier for local restaurateurs and merchants to operate.
“I think a lot of them do want to get back to business and start allowing diners on site,” he said.
He said some local businesses started establishing more outdoor seating over the weekend and that patrons seemed eager to support local business which have been struggling.
“I think we are welcoming restaurants opening outdoors and bringing back outdoor seating here in Millbrae,” he said.
The Burlingame City Council meeting starts 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9. The Millbrae City Council meeting starts at 7 p.m. Both will be streamed live online or over the phone, visit each city’s website for more details on ways to participate.
