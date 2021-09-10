A ban on massage services provided outside a permitted establishment may soon be lifted in light of hardship the industry has faced during the pandemic.
Lifting the ban will also improve the safety for massage therapists who may already be providing off-premise services illegally and thus less likely to report abuse, councilmembers hope.
“I would rather have businesses that are upfront on what they would like to do and make sure we have policy that integrates regulations,” Burlingame Mayor Ann O’Brien Keighran said. “This was also brought up because many of these businesses were hurting during COVID.”
Keighran noted that other businesses, including hair stylists, physical therapists and fitness trainers have been allowed to offer in-home services.
Also noted was that several neighboring cities already allow off-premise massage services, including San Francisco, South San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Redwood City and Mountain View. Millbrae, San Bruno, San Carlos and Palo Alto are among cities that do not permit off-premises massages.
Burlingame banned off-premise massages in 2013.
Massage therapists operating off-premise would need to be California Massage Therapy Council certified under the ordinance. The certification, which is not required by state law but is sometimes required by local governments to operate a massage business, requires therapists’ show proof of 500 hours of study, pass a background check, be at least 18 year old and pay a $200 fee.
Councilmember Michael Brownrigg, expressing further safety concerns for workers, suggested the city look into creating a hotline for reporting abuse if workers did not feel comfortable contacting police.
“I am concerned that the kind of potential abuse is the kind of abuse that often goes unreported,” Brownrigg said. “Sexual harassment and worse too often go unreported.”
Burlingame Police Chief Mike Matteucci said no one has ever been cited for offering off-premise massage services in the city.
Support for the ordinance to lift the ban was unanimous during Tuesday’s meeting. The ordinance will be up for a second reading in two weeks before being enacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.