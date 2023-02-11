A civil lawsuit has been filed in San Mateo County Superior Court alleging a woman was sexual assaulted at the Burlingame Massage Envy by a massage therapist who had previous allegations four years earlier.
The civil lawsuit comes from the law firms of Thompson Law Offices, P.C. and Laffey, Bucci & Kent, LLP. The plaintiff, identified as Jane Epstein, allegedly went to a massage at Burlingame Massage Envy in May of 2017 and was sexually assaulted during an appointment, according to a press release from the Thompson Law Offices.
The lawsuit alleges the incident was preventable because the same therapist also allegedly sexually assaulted another woman in 2013, with the woman notifying Burlingame Massage Envy. The lawsuit alleges management was made aware of the 2013 incident immediately but failed to take appropriate action and kept him employed. The lawsuit alleged that Burlingame Massage Envy failed to fulfill its duty to provide a reasonable safe environment for women customers, along with reasonable supervision and oversight. It also alleges failure to properly investigate allegations of sexual misconduct and failure to warn customers of the allegations against the therapist. Requests for comment from Burlingame Massage Envy were left with the store, with no one responding by time of publication.
There have been previous calls for changes at the Burlingame Massage Envy location in the past after reports of sexual misconduct. In October 2018, a lawsuit filed in San Mateo County Superior Court alleged the company and management of its Burlingame location should have known about reports former massage therapist Brandon Davis sexually assaulted customers at its Burlingame location.
Massage Envy is a nationwide massage and skin business, with more than 1,000 nationwide franchise locations across the United States, with the Burlingame location at 1209 Howard Ave. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.