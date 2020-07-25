A Burlingame man was sentenced to 10 years in state prison Friday and must register as a sex offender for life following his third conviction of soliciting a minor for sex, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Joshua Andrew Reveles, 30, has solicited at least 10 minors for sex over the years, and in each case he pretended to work for a modeling agency and told his victims he could facilitate modeling and pornography gigs, Wagstaffe said.
Reveles met his most recent victim, a 17-year-old, while sitting outside last year on Theatre Way in Redwood City. After she declined his modeling offer, Reveles encountered the victim again several days later and the two drank together until the victim passed out.
Reveles dropped her off near her home and then later told her via text message that he had touched her breasts. He continued to send her messages trying to get her to leave her parents and leave town with him. The victim alerted her parents who then contacted police.
Reveles was sentenced to 10 years prison in part because a judge felt he lied multiple times in presentence reports, including when he said he didn’t know the victim’s age, Wagstaffe said.
“It’s a good outcome on this case,” Wagstaffe said.
