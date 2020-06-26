A jury found a Burlingame man guilty on Thursday of soliciting a minor for sex, a crime for which he has already twice been convicted and served prison sentences.
Joshua Andrew Reveles, 30, is facing a maximum 14 years in prison for the conviction, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. Five years were added to his charge because of his prior convictions.
“This jury did an excellent job of convicting him and exposing him to a lengthy sentence. … He is clearly not getting over his pedophilia,” Wagstaffe said, noting Reveles committed the crime within months after being released from prison.
Wagstaffe said Reveles has solicited at least 10 minors for sex over the years. In each case Reveles pretended to work for a modeling agency and told his victims he could facilitate modeling and pornography gigs.
Reveles met his most recent victim, a 17-year-old, while sitting outside last year on Theatre Way in Redwood City. After she declined his modeling offer, Reveles encountered the victim again several days later and the two drank together until the victim passed out.
Reveles dropped her off near her home and then later told her via text message that he had touched her breasts. He continued to send her messages trying to get her to leave her parents and come with him. The victim alerted her parents who then contacted police.
Reveles will be sentenced July 24.
