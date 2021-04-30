A Burlingame man faces felony kidnapping and robbery charges after allegedly threatening a man with a machete and kidnapping him to settle a debt, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Michael Albert Tangatailoa, 34, invited another man to his home Monday, April 26, to discuss a debt owed to Tangatailoa. When the man arrived, Tangatailoa allegedly demanded the man’s car as payment, with Tangatailoa threatening and then hitting him with a 2-foot-long machete, the DA’s Office said. Tangatailoa and his cousin then allegedly kidnapped the man and made him return to his house to get car paperwork. When the man could not find the papers, Tangatailoa said he would return the next day for the car documents and left with the car. Tangatailoa was later arrested by police.
