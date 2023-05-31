A 151-foot-high research and development building along Burlingame’s Bayfront should include a recreational draw like a bowling alley and a better design, according to planning commissioners reviewing the plans.
The proposed site, located at 1499 Bayshore Highway and 825 Mahler Road, abuts the Mills Creek and Seabird Sanctuary at the Bayfront. It had previous approval for a 404 room, 11-story hotel in 2019, but the building permits were never submitted and the approval entitlements expired in October 2020, according to a staff report.
The public amenities would focus around a 3,200-square-foot cafe and 7,000-square-foot plaza that overlooks the Bay Trail and Seabird Sanctuary. However, the commission is determined to create a true public draw and attraction to the area and the cafe didn’t create excitement. During a meeting Monday, May 22, Planning Commissioner John Schmid said the plaza needs more for the public to do for it to be a true benefit.
“There are restaurants around that are being displaced and don’t necessarily have a place to come back in here,” Schmid said. “If all we do is focus on the office and R&D and don’t focus on ground-floor amenities, this is going to become San Francisco with nowhere to go. The financial district was a place you don’t want to go because there wasn’t anything there but office buildings.”
The eight-story building totals 304,354 square feet and is a gray glass and steel cubelike structure. Commissioners agreed the design of the building is efficient but doesn’t offer many creative architectural design elements.
“I concur with my fellow commissioners in the design of the building. It doesn’t bother me, the design of the building, but it also doesn’t wow me,” Commission Vice Chair Sean Lowenthal said.
The ground-floor plans currently includes three tenant spaces, along with the cafe and Lowenthal said that scares him with the uncertainty of the economy.
“If there is stuff going on downstairs, you are going to be accelerated to go see what is going on, even if it is just people sitting and reading, people drinking coffee in the window,” Lowenthal said.
The developer’s plan to build a new trail that would run east to west parallel to Mills Creek and the building’s property line and it would connect to the Bay Trail. The trail would be equipped with night lighting, areas to sit, two overlook areas and would open up to the back of the property adjacent to the plaza. The creek would receive a deeper embankment and a 15-foot seawall would be built to protect the property. However, the seawall and embankment would be hidden by native plants and shade trees so it wouldn’t be an eyesore, according to the report.
Installing an engaging and educational board to provide information for people to become more informed about the sanctuary was Commissioner Sandy Comaroto’s idea. There is a need to invigorate the area, she said, and most of the commission aligned with those thoughts.
There isn’t enough for the public to do for it to be an attraction aside from the Bay Trail, Commissioner Chris Horan said. He envisions an attraction like the Foundry and Lux at Oyster Point in South San Francisco, which is a high-end cafe with pool, bocce and bowling amenities. People travel from out of the area to places like that, he said.
Commissioner Audrey Tse echoed Horan’s comments and added to it by suggesting retail shops that could attract more of the community to the area.
“There needs to be something to give those who arrive at that space and use that space to those who walk and enjoy it a little break, get a drink, get a little snack, even do a little shopping if there is retail there, or something just to make it a little bit more active,” Tse said.
The developer’s plan would raise the property 13 feet above its current level for flood and sea-level rise protection. The proposal includes a seven-level parking garage that can accommodate 639 vehicles and would have 110 compact spaces, 54 spaces equipped with electric vehicle charging stations and 65 EV-ready spaces, according to the staff report.
Another public benefit would be multiple public art installments, created by local artists. Some potential ideas include wall-mounted murals, mosaics or a sculpture in a landscaped area, according to the report.
Commission Chair Jennifer Pfaff and Tse both agreed that the front of the building’s rendering is stark and needs some sort of placemaking factors like trees or public art.
The developers will return to the commission with a revised presentation at a later date.
