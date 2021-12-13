Burlingame approved a new set of campaign contribution limits and voluntary spending caps for city council races, limiting donations from both individuals and businesses to $350 and asking that candidates not spend more than roughly $30,000 on their campaign efforts.
The move is a sharp reversal from the council’s previous plan to do away with the city’s limits to adopt the state’s default cap of $4,900 from both individuals and organizations — a direction that last month sparked an outpouring of public disapproval and prompted the council to not only retain its original limits of $719.93 for individuals and $1,439.87 for organizations but look also to the stricter rules unanimously approved this week.
“This is a great improvement from where we were before and certainly where we were planning,” said Councilmember Michael Brownrigg, who had opposed adopting the state’s limits. “I support very much this ordinance.”
The council previously received more than 50 letters from community members who expressed concern that increased limits would allow those with money an unfair amount of influence on elections, or that wealthy candidates would have an advantage.
The adoption of the state’s limits would have transferred enforcement responsibilities to the state and away from city staff, a key factor in the council’s prior motivation as some councilmembers noted a potential conflict of interest arising from the arrangement.
The new limits, which will require final approval at the council’s next meeting before adoption, would include measures to simplify enforcement, including ditching the current complex mechanism of increasing limits corresponding with inflation in favor of a $25 increase every two years to maintain more manageable round numbers. Limits would also be broadly announced ahead of elections to avoid confusion.
“This creates a nice even number which will be great for me, but more importantly it will be easier for our candidates as they can clearly know what the contribution limit is at all times,” said City Clerk Meaghan Hassel-Shearer who oversees contributions.
Another factor driving the call for lower limits was the city’s ongoing switch to district elections, which will effectively divide the scope of campaigns by five in correlation with the soon-to-be arrangement in which councilmembers will be elected by constituents within a district rather than by the city as a whole. The new system is expected to decrease the cost of running an election.
The voluntary maximum expenditures would be calculated based on district size, with candidates asked to not spend more than $5 for every person in their district, or close to $30,000 given the city’s current population. Those who opt in would have their compliance advertised in local papers and through city-run communication channels and violations would be similarly publicly announced. A hard rule would violate the First amendment, Hassel-Shearer said.
Anonymous contributions would also be capped, with the ordinance requiring candidates to disclose the name, address and profession of donors supplying more than $50.
Councilmember Donna Colson, who previously favored the state’s limits as a way of encouraging more candidates to run, spoke favorably of the new lower limits.
“I think it creates a fair baseline from which new candidates can run against incumbents, it hopefully doesn’t lend itself to biases one way or another,” said Colson. “It also helps people with the expectations of how much money they might need to raise, what it costs to run a campaign.”
Assembly Speaker pro Tem Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, the author of the state rule to which the city nearly defaulted, had voiced his disapproval of the city’s scrapping of its local limits, characterizing his law as a bare-minimum rule aimed at cities who had not established contribution maximum.
In response to concerns from the Burlingame City Council, he said he would be open to modifying his legislation to allow cities to impose their own limits while also allowing for state enforcement. Mayor Ann O’Brien Keighran indicated a meeting with Mullin had been arranged for next month to discuss the matter.
Brownrigg said that along with the new campaign rules, he would like to explore the possibility of term limits for councilmembers. He stated concern that with district elections, councilmembers could “own that district for election after election.”
“I think the flipside to running in a small district ought to be some sort of term limit,” he said. “Or at least I’d like to have that conversation. I worry about somebody being just entrenched in a district for 25 years or something.”
