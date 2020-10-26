With an uncertain financial future compounding concerns regarding the mounting debt related to retirement benefits for employees, officials are examining strategies for addressing Burlingame’s unfunded liability.
The Burlingame City Council discussed during a meeting Monday, Oct. 19, the city’s net pension liability estimated to cost $69.6 million as well as the money directed to the pension trust, in a fund worth $12.6 million.
Noting the lingering unpredictability over expected returns for the CalPERS investment fund during a period of economic uncertainty brought by the pandemic, officials questioned whether there may be amendments needed to their future investment plans.
The discussion arrives in the wake of councilmembers in 2017 agreeing to establish a trust designed to smooth the city’s contribution toward its retirement obligations. Officials initially invested $3.7 million in the trust, and are planning to allocate $2.8 million to it this year.
Mayor Emily Beach lauded the foresight used by officials to establish and feed the trust which could be a vital resource for stabilizing the city’s budget in a period of economic instability.
“I think that was the right strategy,” said Beach.
But looking ahead, officials may face additional investment issues based on lessons learned from the last economic downturn. As a cautionary tale, a city report detailed the blow the state retirement system took almost a decade ago.
“During the financial crisis and stock market crash, the California Public Employees Retirement System investment fund plunged from about $260 billion in 2007 to $160 billion in 2009, with overall returns down by around 25 percent, bringing the overall funded level of 101 percent down to 61 percent,” said the report.
A series of resulting discount rate of return dips followed, yielding an even greater necessary contribution from government agencies. With the preliminary rate of return for the existing fiscal year near 4%, significantly lower than the 7% expectation, officials are wary about what this may mean for their obligation.
To that end, if the expected rate of return is further dropped, the contribution from cities would need to increase further, said a financial analyst brought in to lead the conversation.
Councilwoman Donna Colson noted that the challenges facing local officials is not unique.
“This is clearly not just impacting Burlingame,” she said.
More specifically though, she said Burlingame officials may consider approaching their employee unions to negotiate a reconfigured contribution strategy that would lessen the city’s burden and potentially give way to greater financial sustainability.
“If our pensions start to cannibalize our budget, our active workforce will have to bear some of the brunt,” she said.
Looking ahead, officials could also agree to invest more in the pension trust or direct more money to CalPERS. No decision was made at the meeting, and the issue will continue being examined as officials draft a financial strategy for the coming years.
For his part, Councilman Ricardo Ortiz expressed his appreciation for the discussion as officials attempt to get a firmer grasp on their finances.
“I’m glad we are doing this ahead of time so we at least have a better sense of what the budget will look like,” he said.
Beach agreed, suggesting the city’s unfunded liability will remain a central concern for officials.
“This is a really important issue to understand,” she said.
