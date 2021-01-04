The spread of district elections will continue to cover the Peninsula, as Burlingame officials are set to advance their process shifting away from the traditional at-large format.
The Burlingame City Council is planning Monday, Jan. 4, to discuss taking the next steps in establishing a district map determining where candidates must live if they decide to run for elected office.
The discussion moves forward a decision last year to adopt district elections, following attorney Kevin Shenkman threatening to compel the shift if Burlingame officials did not voluntarily move away from the at-large system.
At the upcoming meeting, officials are slated to draw $60,000 from the $200,000 set aside to address the transition in approving a contract with Redistricting Partners, which will help facilitate the initiative, gather community input and ultimately draw new district maps.
Officials anticipate the first three months of the year will be dedicated to collecting community feedback on the process and crafting potential maps, which will lead to an eventual adoption of an election map at a yet to be determined date. Assuming the process unfolds as anticipated, the first district election in Burlingame will be held in 2022.
As it stands, candidates who receive the most votes in a citywide election are awarded seats on the Burlingame City Council. Under the by-district system, officials should approve an electoral map dividing the city into wards, where candidates must live and seek support from voters within those borders.
Advocates claim it is a more inclusive system for electing local officials, as residents are more easily able to support those who they feel represent their specific community’s interest. Campaigns for smaller areas are also often less expensive to run, lowering the burden for candidate participation.
Critics of the by-district system often claim it promotes balkanization and encourages elected officials to only defend the interest of their constituency, rather than the entire community.
Those perspectives are frequently balanced against recognition that state law heavily favors the by-district system, and that the effort to defend an at-large election can lead to costly and difficult legal battles.
Rather than risk a considerable sum attempting to defend a challenging position, city officials across the Peninsula have taken to adopting the by-district system. To that end, South San Francisco, Half Moon Bay and Redwood City officials along with the Sequoia Union High and Redwood City Elementary school districts and county Board of Supervisors are among those which elected to forgo the courtroom in favor of abandoning the at-large system.
More recently, Burlingame’s neighbors in the northern Peninsula started examining the shift as well. San Bruno committed to adopting the new format last March, while Millbrae officials are considering the format after former candidate You You Xue sent a letter threatening to force the shift if councilmembers did not voluntarily adopt the move.
In Burlingame, the process was forced by the actions of Shenkman, a Malibu-based attorney who established a reputation throughout the state for aggressively pursuing legal fees from cities which challenge his position.
In March, when Burlingame officials begrudgingly adopted the move to avoid a potentially messy legal battle, councilmembers expressed their dismay. Under a belief that the existing system served constituents well, Councilman Michael Brownrigg reluctantly voted along with his colleagues who unanimously approved moving to the district system.
“We didn’t want to get this letter and we don’t think it’s a good idea,” said Brownrigg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.