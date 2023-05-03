Music instruments were damaged and a Pride Progress flag cut in half and stapled back together by a vandal who entered a music room at Burlingame Intermediate School over the weekend, officials announced.
It’s still unclear who broke into the school on Saturday and how much damage they’ve caused, said Superintendent Marla Silversmith, noting the damage was likely minimal. Instead, she said, the district’s top priority is ensuring its school community feels safe.
“We wanted to make sure students and staff and everyone in the community knew that we don’t stand for that and that we believe that every student and staff member is welcomed in our community and in our district,” Silversmith said. “Right now my biggest concern is with our students and teachers in the classroom and making sure they have a safe space to connect and have conversations, safe space to come to school and learn and know they are accepted for who they are.”
The incident occurred Saturday after the conclusion of BIS’s production of “Fiddler on the Roof” but before students returned Sunday from a Reno Jazz trip, said the district in a newsletter announcing the incident Tuesday.
District counselors Jen Ibos and Dawb Yang made themselves available to students and also met with the district’s Genders and Sexualities Alliance Infinity group Tuesday. Yang also hosted a communitywide GSA Infinity group on Zoom Tuesday night. On May 9, the Board of Trustees will also decide whether to fly the Pride Progress flag during all of June in honor of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride Month.
“It is distressing to see that a safe space for students and staff has been violated in this way,” read the newsletter. “As a district, we stand with our Equity and Diversity Resolution # 2022/23-3 adopted Aug. 9, 2022, “The strength and richness of our community is in its diversity. The Board of Trustees affirms its commitment to continuing the district’s systemic efforts to build a society free of hatred, bigotry and racism.”
