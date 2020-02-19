A 20-year-old Burlingame resident, who prosecutors spray painted racist and anti-semitic phrases at Burlingame High School, has a new preliminary hearing date of April 21.
Police connected Logan Aaron Stone to the Sept. 4-15, 2019, vandalism through his cellphone, prosecutors said.
Police found two cans of black spray paint and racist writings after serving a search warrant on Stone’s home and car, prosecutors said.
Defense attorney Scot Neudorff, who is representing Stone, declined Tuesday to comment on the case.
