Gemma Rice kept her camera on during online classes.
She may have been only one of three students in her classes at Burlingame High School with video running, but she was committed to showing her face every day as a token gesture of appreciation.
“I like to keep it on because I see how hard the teachers are working and I see how much they enjoy the job of teaching and they miss us as much as we miss our friends,” she said. “And they really do care about how we are doing.”
When the pandemic started, students may have been required to join classes with their cameras on to show attendance. But as remote learning arrangements lingered and Zoom fatigue set in, the requirements loosened.
As a result, a teacher’s screen which initially may have appeared as a bright collage of faces gradually dimmed while cameras clicked off and some students tuned out.
Rice acknowledged the toll taken on educators who over the last year have seen their virtual classroom go dark.
“It really just helps them be a better teacher when they can see our faces. And I can recognize that because we are already so disconnected in our homes, and if it’s just a black screen, it’s just hard,” she said.
What’s more, Rice said her commitment to running the video doubles as an accountability measure, requiring her to be present and attentive during class rather than falling victim to the allure of distractions.
“It’s easy to go to the couch or lay down. But with the camera on, you have to show you are engaged,” Rice said.
Over the pandemic, Rice said she has learned a lot about herself in terms of staying motivated and attentive.
When quarantine first restricted her from being able to meet and socialize with her friends, play sports or continue working as a lifeguard, Rice said she felt her drive to stay active wane.
“Being in my pajamas all day, it was not very healthy. And I recognize this now. I said I was relaxing, but I didn’t have motivation for anything,” she said.
To overcome the sedentary lifestyle, like so many others, Rice adopted a new set of hobbies and interests such as starting a vegetable garden, running for exercise, taking long walks with her family or going grocery shopping on Sunday with her dad.
As the public health crisis subsides, Rice recognized that the challenges she faced were less significant than the devastation many across the globe experienced. But she doesn’t discount her personal growth and appreciated any silver linings that emerged.
To that end, Rice said she especially appreciated having her family together at home for the better part of the year — especially because she will move away next fall and attend the nursing program at Chico State University.
“Having time designated to hang out together, especially before going off to college, has been very special,” she said.
With activity restrictions lifting, Rice expects to have less time during the summer available to indulge in those family outings. She started playing soccer again, plus running for the cross country and track and field teams as well as working again at the pool.
And she was back to attending classes on campus prior to graduating Thursday, May 27.
The arrangement was admittedly a bit strange, with a teacher instructing to a computer that broadcasts lessons to students at home as well as those in the same classroom.
But Rice appreciated the camaraderie in the classroom, and the joy of being back together with friends on campus is greater than ever before, she said.
And because of her commitment to keeping her camera on, she found the interactions with teachers were rewarding as well.
“I feel even more connected with my teachers because I know they have been seeing me through the first semester and now they are seeing me in person,” she said.
