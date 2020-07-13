Burlingame officials favored establishing a variety of regulations for the short-term rental market, with hopes of preventing properties listed on the online platforms from becoming problems for neighborhoods.
The Burlingame City Council agreed to limit the amount of days per year a vacant home or unit can be occupied by guests and also required those renting their land to pay hotel taxes.
The direction Monday, July 6, came as officials attempted to get a handle on the industry operated through Airbnb and similar websites which allow travelers to rent homes, apartments or rooms.
For her part, Mayor Emily Beach said she supported a restrictive policy intended to stem any issues which could diminish the quality of life for Burlingame residents.
“Even though we may not have a lot of complaints, I don’t think people move in and become residents of Burlingame … with the expectation that in a single-family home neighborhood they are going to live next to the revolving door of a hotel,” she said.
Officials did not make a final decision on the proposal and agreed it will be brought back for further examination at a later date. Community Development Director Kevin Gardiner said next steps will include reaching out to the online platforms to get their feedback on the proposal.
Officials generally recognized short-term rentals are not a major problem in Burlingame, and said about 190 units are listed on the various websites — a majority of which cause no issues.
Councilman Michael Brownrigg expressed discomfort with passing regulations intended to address a small segment of the population, while balancing that perspective with a recognition that the industry needs some regulation.
He also attempted to weigh the rights of private property owners looking to profit off their land against the expectations of neighbors who don’t want to live near a rental site.
For her part, Vice Mayor Ann Keighran O’Brien suggested requiring the owner to occupy the property a majority of the time it is rented could limit potential abuse. A local contact person must be made available each time a site is rented too, with an expectation they would be accountable if an issue occurs.
Officials also considered limiting the amount of units one host could list concurrently on the rental sites, with hopes that prevents owners from transforming their properties into sites capable of accommodating many guests at once. If the initial preventative measures are not effective, the proposal could come back for further discussion.
Councilmembers agreed they are wary of the short-term rental industry, as it could limit the available housing stock and lure landlords away from otherwise dedicating their land to being more a more stable option.
Partially to dissuade such behavior, officials also agreed those listing their property on short-term rental sites must pay a hotel, or transit occupancy, tax. Councilmembers further agreed the measure is necessary to provide some equity for the hotel industry, which is required to pay taxes when a guest rents a room overnight.
Airbnb, or similar companies, could be asked to collect the tax and convey it to the city, said officials who were skeptical Burlingame workers would be able to manage the industry.
Officials also considered banning special events such as weddings or hosting business vacations at short-term rental sites, but ultimately opted against taking such steps because they did not consider them a problem.
While she favored establishing a restrictive set of regulations, Beach said she anticipated the proposal returning before officials for a more thorough and comprehensive examination.
“I found this to be a very productive discussion,” she said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.