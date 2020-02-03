Officials and residents convened with state transportation agency representatives to examine the future of El Camino Real through Burlingame, where road repairs are threatening a valued row of trees.
The group of more than 200 came together Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the Burlingame Recreation Center to address road and sidewalk fixes needed to improve access, safety and drainage.
Burlingame Mayor Emily Beach said the session served as an opportunity for community members to learn about the project and ways the work may determine the fate of the iconic tree canopy over the central thoroughfare.
Calling the initiative a top priority for the year, Beach said she is committed to assuring El Camino Real is made safer for drivers, pedestrians and residents while maintaining its defining aesthetic.
“El Camino Real is an iconic part of Burlingame,” she said. “We really value it but we also really value the safety of motorists and the safety of people on the sidewalk.”
Vice Mayor Ann O’Brien Keighran shared a similar perspective, nodding to the collaboration required between the community and state officials to assure the project meets the needs of all involved.
“Our community knows there are safety issues that need to be addressed but it is a matter of how do you approach that in a meaningful manner that still preserves the integrity of El Camino? Because it is a special part of Burlingame, but it definitely needs a lot of improvements,” she said.
El Camino Real is a state thoroughfare managed by Caltrans which is funding an effort to improve the segment through Burlingame, where flooding issues are common and tree roots are wreaking havoc on pavement.
The stretch also features the Howard-Ralston Tree Row, a grove of eucalyptus trees listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In the past, the transportation agency has expressed interest in thinning the grove to improve surrounding infrastructure, only to be met with staunch opposition from residents and officials.
To complete the repairs needed, Caltrans is financing a series of studies examining the biological, cultural and visual impacts associated with the work. In the process, trees along El Camino Real will be examined by landscape architects, engineers and arborists to determine their health and soundness, as well as whether their presence impairs the vision of drivers and if they can endure road repairs without sustaining root damage. The state agency is hoping to complete its environmental examination by the end of the year, and a scoping session is slated to be held on the project next month.
Caltrans initially launched an aggressive vision for paring back trees along the thoroughfare, but once met with backlash from the community, started working with residents and officials to refine the approach. To that end, Burlingame launched a task force comprised of community members committed to addressing the complex infrastructure repair project.
O’Brien Keighran said there are mixed emotions among some corners of the community regarding the joint initiative, but expressed confidence all sides could work together.
“Some are really excited about the project and some are a little hesitant, and that is to be expected,” she said. “This is going to be a partnership and the city is going to have to work really closely with Caltrans.”
For her part, Beach shared her appreciation for the collaboration which has moved the project to where it stands.
“Caltrans really began to understand how much we value that grove of trees. They are willing to acknowledge that perhaps their off-the-shelf design standards — maybe they can make some amendments,” she said.
Relatedly, she said Burlingame community members may need to make some compromises in the effort to rebuild El Camino Real in a fashion which is both structurally sound and aesthetically pleasing.
Beach expected some tree replanting will be necessary as part of the project, and she hoped the trademark look of the area could be preserved while avoiding the same degree of infrastructure damage.
To that end, Beach said some eucalyptus could be replanted along El Camino Real, but perhaps varieties with deeper roots and skinnier trunks that are more sturdy and less likely to harm the surrounding road.
“There is an opportunity to look at the historic grove by creating it for the 21st century,” she said.
Similarly, she framed the entire project as a unique chance for the Burlingame to complete a necessary project which will need to endure generations to follow.
“We have an opportunity to actually do a project to improve the quality of life for Burlingame residents and visitors that happens once in a lifetime,” she said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.