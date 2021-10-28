Aiming to better prepare all students for high school, a team of Burlingame School District staff members and representatives of the county Office of Education have devised a plan to equitably address middle school math learning needs.
“Everything else is all so challenging so if we can give them a chance to accelerate when no one’s looking at your grades, really … I want that opportunity for the kids because they all count in high school,” board Vice President Florence Wong said during a study session Tuesday, Aug. 12.
Despite a trend of improving math skills following the state’s adoption of Common Core curriculum in 2013, data have shown Black, Latino and Filipino BSD students have still trailed their white and Asian counterparts in math. The divide prompted the district to begin assessing new pathways that would work well for all students.
The board formed a math committee made up of teachers, parents, district officials and school site leadership, who presented the board with three options during the Tuesday study session.
The first two would place all students in a single pathway. Either all students take sixth grade math, seventh grade math and eighth grade math or they all start with sixth grade math, into a combined seventh and eighth grade class into algebra.
A third two-pathway system, which gained the strongest support, would allow students and their families to have a choice in whether to enter an accelerated math course that advances a student to algebra by the eighth grade. Both pathways are designed to prepare students for more demanding high school math classes, the committee asserted.
The first of the two pathways would have students start in Math 6, then moving into Math 7 and Math 8 to prepare them for algebra in their first year of high school. The elective accelerated course would place students in a compacted Math 6 and 7 class before advancing to a combined Math 7 and 8 course into algebra.
Students would also have the opportunity to return to the unaccelerated pathway if the other course proved to be too difficult, an important option for students who do opt for the more challenging course, Allison Zigrang, an eighth grade math teacher at Burlingame Intermediate School, said.
Putting the plan into motion will require the committee to review and update the curriculum over the next year for adoption ahead of the next school year. Additional work will be needed to get parents on board with supporting their students through whichever pathway is selected, the educators said.
Recognizing the challenges students will face if pushed into the accelerated course is vital, said Anne Shamiyeh, a sixth grade math and science teacher at Burlingame Intermediate School, pointing to her experience having students register for algebra courses despite not having fully grasped the course before it.
“We really need to partner with the families so they understand, so they can support their kids,” Shamiyeh said. “We all want the same thing. We all want them to feel successful and challenged and happy but it seemed like there was a disconnect there.”
Jarod Prolo, executive director of Curriculum and Instruction Services at the San Mateo County Office of Education, noted that students can reach advanced placement courses in high school after traveling through either of the pathways presented in option three.
He also noted that middle and high school courses that share the same title are often very different in depth and breath, particularly algebra courses.
“That is something that we’re always stressing when we’re talking with districts,” he said.
Stronger communication between the district and the educators who will be tasked with putting the change into action is also vital, Shamiyeh said. The teacher said she attended a previous meeting on the matter and was upset that she and other district math instructors had not been consulted.
Shamiyeh has since been invited to participate in the conversation, which she said she appreciates. And after conducting district outreach, she said her colleagues are in support of the proposal as well, calling it fair in how it addresses equity among students.
“We are all in agreement that this is the best pathway moving forward,” Shamiyeh said. “We’ve felt this way for a very long time but this is the first time we’re being asked.”
