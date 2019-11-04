The anticipated rise in residential construction slated to give way to development of new neighborhoods in Burlingame is fueling campus and classroom capacity concerns among school officials.
The Burlingame Elementary School District Board of Trustees pushed forward a proposal to hire a pollster who will gauge the community’s appetite for a potential bond measure in a coming election.
Board President Mark Intrieri said the decision Tuesday, Oct. 22, stems partially from uncertainty among district officials over where to put students living in the new units planned for construction throughout Burlingame.
“The real fear in that area is that we are going to need another school in five years, and maybe we should start thinking about that now,” he said.
The administration’s reservations were generated by a recent Burlingame City Council decision to loosen development regulations in the northern portion of town around transit hubs to accommodate further residential growth.
The updated general plan allows for dense housing construction near Rollins Road and along El Camino Real, where Intrieri noted no neighborhood school currently exists, raising questions over where students from the region may eventually attend classes.
“If there is going to be a spike of enrollment in that area of town, we are going to need a school there,” he said.
He said revenue generated by the potential bond could finance acquisition of land to build a new campus, or also fund the effort to add stories onto existing facilities as part of an effort to expand capacity. The district does not own surplus property currently where it could build a school, he said.
Intrieri balanced that perspective by noting the discussions around a potential tax are in the formative stages, and additional information brought back at the coming board meeting will inform next steps.
According to a timeline presented to the board, the pollster hired by the district suggested results could be available next month — potentially laying the groundwork for calling an election in December, with an eye on going to voters next spring.
For his part, Intrieri said it is too early to get into such a level of detail regarding when the election may be held, or how much the measure could cost.
“We are in the very, very, very preliminary phases of talking about whether we should be thinking about another bond,” he said.
According to a district report, there are nearly $300 million worth of projects in the facilities master plan which need to be addressed and all the existing bond funding has been allocated to ongoing projects. In 2016, 74% of Burlingame voters approved Measure M, a $56 million bond largely designed to update and renovate aging campuses.
Compounding capacity concerns held by officials is district enrollment continuing to tick up organically, said Intrieri, noting a trend apart from many other school districts which have seen student population dip over recent years.
A district report illustrated Burlingame schools have taken on almost 200 additional students over the past few years, pushing overall enrollment to 3,511 students. During the same stretch, many other Peninsula districts have said enrollment is trending down, as the cost of living rises higher and many locals are forced to relocate in search of more affordable places to live.
With an assumption that coming development will further push enrollment growth, Intrieri said more information will be needed for officials to determine next steps.
“The board is just doing its due diligence at this point,” he said.
In other business, the board also advanced the examination of a proposal to install security cameras at school campuses.
Intrieri said the board directed administrators to return at the next meeting with more information about the potential costs associated with placing surveillance cameras at all district campuses.
He said the most recent discussion marks a change in direction for the board which previously was reluctant to consider the cameras due to concerns regarding student privacy.
And while officials will be deliberate to assure students’ privacy rights are protected, Intrieri said he supports the initiative as a means of deterring misbehavior or aiding investigations when misconduct occurs.
“I’m totally in support of it and I think it is a move in the right direction,” he said.
