Good weather, vibrant music and streets flooded with people is a vision city officials share for Burlingame Avenue, but determining street closure details like which blocks and the duration is still in question.
The pandemic allowed the community to see what a car-less Burlingame Avenue felt like and a push to return to those days nudged the City Council to discuss it during its meeting Monday, May 1. However, the answer isn’t so cut and dry. While some are into the idea, some of the businesses are not.
Vice Mayor Donna Colson is concerned a survey the city conducted may be biased because not all the businesses participated. Councilmember Emily Beach echoed Colson’s sentiment and added it is important the city is thoughtful as it figures out what is the best compromise.
“Change is really hard and it’s our human nature to be resistant to change. If we do experiment with it, I think it’s important we do it for long enough that it takes hold for a little bit to see if it works,” Beach said.
However, David Mendell, owner of Kern’s Fine Jewelry on Lorton Avenue, said Burlingame Avenue and the surrounding businesses are already having a difficult time with parking.
“To take away more with a long-term closure makes it very difficult on some of the businesses,” Mendell said.
Widened sidewalks, parklets and limited parking lots has made for limited options, he added.
“When it is short term for an event it can be a fun deal, but long term doesn’t make sense to me,” Mendell said. “Maybe if they are able to heavily increase available parking, then they can better accommodate a street closure.”
The survey results showed 50% of the responses were from businesses not on Burlingame Avenue or Park Road. However, of those in support, 48.89% support long-term multi-week street closures. While 40% of the businesses wanted to see all of Burlingame Avenue closed, 13% wanted Burlingame Avenue closed on the blocks that cross with Lorton Avenue and Primrose Road and 13% said Park Road, according to the staff report.
Another option would be to close Burlingame Avenue east of Primrose Road and west of Lorton Avenue. Colson said closing Park Road, the same street that closes on Sundays for the farmers’ market, would be a good option between Burlingame and Howard avenues.
Councilmember Peter Stevenson thinks the city needs to take a step back and educate the businesses that may be weary of the closure.
“If I had a business and I am only thinking about the parking spots in front of my business, I am going to say no, but if I understood there was actual economic benefit to my business because it was a blocked off from traffic and there was more walking, then I might feel different,” said Stevenson who added it would be important to explore why other cities have proceeded with full-time street closures, a point to which Beach agreed.
Learning from cities like San Carlos that shut down a portion of its Laurel Avenue could be beneficial, Beach said.
“Maybe we start small or get more data from other cities first, but there has to be a reason why other cities kept them open,” Beach said. “A little bookstore in San Carlos thought it was going to be the end, then they collaborated with a coffee shop and it stuck. Now, people have coffee and story time on Saturdays and it has become a community gathering place. So, there are some success stories but it has to be the right block.”
The survey’s results showed 24% of the businesses that supported the closures thought a four-week period was best. The next highest vote was 13% that said two weeks, according to the report.
Colson suggested closing the streets for three consecutive weeks, but starting and ending on the weekends. So, two business weeks sandwiched by three weekends.
The Chamber of Commerce fair is Aug. 19, and there are plans to shut down a portion of Burlingame Avenue for it. Colson said it wouldn’t be a bad time to test out a closure around that week.
Brownrigg added to the idea saying if the city started the closure the week of Aug. 19 and ran the program for three weeks, it would end after Labor Day weekend and would be a great kick-off into the fall season.
Regardless of what weekend the council decides, Beach said it would be important the city surveys residents and businesses afterward to get a better understanding of the program’s success.
The City Council was on board with Colson’s closure ideas and Beach proposed music options to add to the ambiance. The council will come back at a later date to continue to work out its plan.
