With an economic recovery from the pandemic already underway, Burlingame officials are slated to adopt an annual budget showing considerable growth from the previous year’s limited spending plan.
The Burlingame City Council will consider during a meeting Monday, June 21, approving a budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year anticipating $67 million in tax revenue and $68.7 million in spending, yielding an operating deficit of almost $1.7 million.
The budget gap is proposed to be filled through a contribution from the city’s healthy reserve fund worth $38 million, comprised of an economic stability savings account worth $14.3 million, an emergency fund with $2 million, a pension trust worth $13 million and an unassigned balance worth $7 million, among other funds.
As officials plan for the coming fiscal year, growth is anticipated in every key source of income. To that end, property taxes are planned to generate $24.9 million, up marginally from the $24.6 from the revised budget. Additionally, sales tax is expected to generate $15.2 million, up $726,000 from the year prior.
The most substantial source of additional income is expected to come from hotel tax, slated to generate $13.5 million in the upcoming fiscal year — 80% more than was received in the previous years.
As is the case with cities across the northern Peninsula where budgets benefits greatly from hotel taxes paid by travelers staying near San Francisco International Airport, Burlingame’s fiscal footing slipped substantially when transient occupancy taxes plummeted amid the pandemic.
And while the projections for the coming year are optimistic, assuming travel regulations continue to loosen and the local economy keeps expanding, the proposed hotel tax income is still $6.5 million less than the amount generated in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
“Due to various levels of recovery across the globe, transient occupancy tax (TOT) revenues, a major source of funding for the general fund activities, are not expected to improve fully in the short term, as the travel and tourism industry will recover more slowly than the general economy,” said the budget report from Finance Director Carole Augustine.
Looking ahead, officials anticipate that the key revenue stream will not fully recover for a couple more years.
“As the reduction in TOT revenues in the past 15 months has been significant, the decreased revenues will continue to stress the general fund budget for the next few fiscal years,” said the report.
While the losses to the city’s hotel tax are considerable, a portion of the potential financial pain is expected to be ameliorated by federal pandemic relief contributions. Burlingame will receive $2.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding this year, and a similar payment will follow next fiscal year.
Though Burlingame stands to benefit from assistance by the federal government, the opposite is true for the state government. With uncertainty over the state’s vehicle license fee system, officials are projecting a $432,000 hit from the previous fiscal year to the state’s property tax payment in lieu of vehicle license fees.
Looking ahead to the coming fiscal year, officials will need to consider potential investment in new technology which will allow Burlingame to host hybrid public meetings recording those present at City Hall and others participating remotely.
The issue is one that most public agencies will need to consider, as in-person meetings reconvene and officials look to preserve the uptick in public engagement facilitated by remote participation amid the pandemic.
More broadly, Augustine anticipated that regular financial updates will be needed over the coming fiscal year to track whether the city’s rebound from the economic disruption after the pandemic is as rapid as projected.
“Much will depend on the continued easing of the workplace and social restrictions established to curtail the spread of the virus, widespread vaccine deployment and acceptance worldwide and recovery of business and international travel,” said the report.
