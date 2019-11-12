As concerns rise around the repercussions from a new state law capping rent hikes, Burlingame officials are set to host a discussion examining potential protections for tenants fearing eviction.
The Burlingame City Council will address calls from advocacy organizations to establish a local urgency ordinance aimed at preventing landlords from evicting tenants in advance of the rent gouging prohibition taking hold.
While no decision is slated to take place during the meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12, Mayor Donna Colson said she looks forward to discussing the issue with those encouraging officials to take action, as well as others.
“I’m open to listening and hearing everything,” said Colson.
The discussion sparked by the passage of Assembly Bill 1482 arrives in Burlingame in the wake of local cities such as Redwood City, San Mateo and Daly City approving emergency measures shielding renters.
AB 1482 was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Oct. 8 and, starting Jan. 1, it will prevent landlords from raising rents by more than 5% a year plus the regional consumer price index, which is typically no more than 4%. The bill had a retroactive clause that caused all rents to freeze to the level they were on March 15, 2019, so any increase now would have to go back to that level come Jan. 1 when the law takes effect.
In anticipation of the law taking hold, some renters fear landlords are issuing eviction notices with hopes of vacating a unit and renting it again at market rate, which would assure greater profit, said a staff report.
But state law requires a 60-day grace period for renters facing eviction, said the staff report, which notes the time elapsed would carry over to the new year, when renters would be protected by the new law. Further complicating the issue in Burlingame is the city’s Measure T, which prohibits the City Council from passing local measures regulating rents collected by landlords.
Noting the limited time available, as well as the diminished authority of local officials, Colson questioned the effectiveness of any action considered the Burlingame City Council.
“A lot of this will be taken care by the state on Jan. 1,” said Colson.
For the part of Burlingame renter advocate Cindy Cornell though, she alleged officials deliberately dragged their feet on examining the issue.
“What could possibly be the reason not to protect people in these last two months before AB 1482 goes into effect? The study session is a delay tactic, as no other city has found it necessary to hold one before enacting an emergency moratorium,” she said in an email.
Colson denied such claims, suggesting agendas for meetings are set well in advance and calls from concerned community members arrived too late for an eleventh-hour change.
Furthermore, she questioned the need for any urgent action, noting only a handful of renters have been displaced recently, according to a recent letter sent to Burlingame officials by the Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County.
The letter authored by the society’s directing attorney Shirley Gibson said three tenants have received no-fault eviction notices, a marginal, yet notable, increase in such activity from months prior.
“This represents a small increase (1.5 average over two months, compared to 0.8 average over the prior 32 months), and indicates some Burlingame residents would be displaced on the eve of AB 1482 implementation if no protective action were taken by the City Council,” said the letter.
Colson though said she has only been contacted by one renter who was facing eviction, and that person was able to find a more sustainable living arrangement through mediation offered by city officials.
To that end, she said policies such as conflict intervention, favorable housing construction laws and rental assistance offered through development fees are likely more effective measures than emergency ordinances.
Additionally, she questioned why legislators left it to local officials to clean up potential unintended consequences left by a state law.
“Wanting to go city by city to solve this seems like a pretty unproductive way,” she said, suggesting instead Newsom should pass a statewide urgency ordinance, if one is necessary.
Despite the variety of reservations identified, Colson said she could get on board with passing an emergency renter protection ordinance as a sign of good faith to those concerned, if it is the will of her colleagues.
But in advance of the meeting designed to offer officials more information on the issue, Colson said she believes the relationships between landlords and tenants in Burlingame are relatively healthy.
“Generally, the tenants are pretty happy with their landlords,” she said
The Burlingame City Council study session begins 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the council chambers at City Hall, 501 Primrose Road.
