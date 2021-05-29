As Burlingame officials plan new neighborhoods along California Drive and Broadway, they are looking to preserve a policy prohibiting office space from occupying the ground floor of commercial developments.
With hopes of establishing more vibrant and engaging mixed-use districts, the Burlingame Planning Commission concurred that the street level of business buildings should be reserved for retail spaces or other customer-facing endeavors.
The direction arrived during a study session Monday, May 24, when commissioners discussed zoning regulations for the two districts which they hope to rejuvenate through loosening development policies.
But as business interest is expected to tick up in each corridor, commissioners hoped that the most visible portion of commercial buildings to pedestrians and shoppers would reserved for engaging occupants.
“I’d hate to see a whole block of office on the ground floor, it then totally changes the dynamic of those use areas,” commission Chair John Schmid said. “And once we do it, we can’t take it back.”
Commissioner Michael Gaul concurred, suggesting that the space should protected for shops and similar tenants.
“Overall, I think we should just stick with retail on the ground level,” he said.
Zoning code allows for offices to occupy the upper stories of buildings in those districts, and officials can make exceptions at the ground floor in specific instances. But officials are wary of lifting the broader office policy along the street, for fear of establishing a stale environment shut off to those visiting local nearby shops or restaurants.
Additionally, officials noted there is no shortage of available office space in Burlingame currently and that there is likely little need to create room for more.
The changing nature of work arrangements amid the pandemic and the shifting of the retail industry away from storefronts to online markets are issues which officials confronted during their deliberations as well.
“This is a strange economic time, and I don’t think we should have a knee-jerk reaction to something that hopefully goes back to normal real soon,” Gaul said.
Groundwork for the development policy discussion was laid by a 2019 general plan update, under which officials allowed limited residential development on the upper floors of the Broadway commercial district to inject vibrancy into the area, while preserving the existing space for shops, restaurants and services along the street.
Meanwhile, along California Drive, officials are hopeful to establish a mixed-use district featuring space for new homes, commercial development and other services, which are expected to enhance the arterial’s liveliness.
Planning Commissioner Ray Larios lauded the vision, claiming it positions Burlingame to become a much more welcoming community, adding that new housing could promote more walking, biking and reliance on public transportation.
“I really like what I’m seeing,” he said.
In a related decision at the meeting, the commission voted 3-2, with commissioners Richard Terrones and Sandy Comaroto absent, to recommend the Burlingame City Council deny a proposal allowing dialysis clinic DaVita to fill the former Anthropologie site at 220 Primrose Road, between Howard and Burlingame avenues.
The dialysis clinic and treatment center proposed to fill the 10,000-square-foot retail space located on a downtown side street which has sat vacant for the last three years since the previous tenant departed.
In a conversation similar to the study session regarding ground-floor tenants in retail corridors, officials ultimately deemed that a large medical space on the street would not blend well with its surroundings in an area designed to attract foot traffic and shoppers.
Schmid, Gaul and Commissioner Audrey Tse opposed the proposal, while Larios and Vice Chair Will Loftis supported.
“For me, what I’m not seeing is how then the design we are talking about creates a compatible energy or engagement on that block that would fit with the other tenants and things across the street,” Schmid said, justifying his vote against the proposal.
The commission’s vote was only advisory and the Burlingame City Council will have the final say on the matter at a later date.
