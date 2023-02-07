Local officials and community members gathered in Burlingame last week for a discussion on combating antisemitism and other forms of hate after disturbing fliers were posted on the Burlingame High School campus in November.
“Sadly, hate is a powerful drug. We’ve seen its victims in schools and synagogues and churches and grocery stores and dance clubs across the country. And the people pushing the drug of hate are becoming more brazen, more aggressive, more shameful and more noisy,” Mayor Michael Brownrigg said during the event, titled the United Against Hate Community Conversation, held last Wednesday. “But we’re here to tell the peddlers of hate that they’re not welcome here.”
Sitting on the event’s panel was Brownrigg, Randall Booker, superintendent of the San Mateo Union High School District; Burlingame High School Principal Dr. Jennifer Fong; Burlingame Police Chief Michael Matteucci and City Librarian Brad McCulley and Rabbi Dan Feder of Peninsula Temple Sholom.
The event was held in response to an incident of hate perpetrated on the school in November. That month, the Burlingame High School community was alerted to an incident in which someone entered the campus at night and posted four fliers, each with an image of Adolf Hitler in a Nazi uniform printed on them. The fliers also said “we can do it again” and included the website address to a white supremacist site, Matteucci said.
Matteucci said the investigation into who posted the fliers is ongoing. At this point, he said investigators believe the suspect is a thin white male in his 40s and that he likely had an accomplice who drove a dark Tesla, possibly a Model 3.
Further details have been hard to come by, Matteucci said. The campus does have surveillance cameras but the video quality was too poor to read the license plate on the car or to gather additional information on the potential suspect. The department has also reached out to neighboring jurisdictions that have experienced similar incidents but determined the cases were not likely linked.
Additional work is being done with state and federal agencies to track down who might have targeted the school, he said, noting broader monitoring of hate crimes is ongoing.
“It’s a difficult investigation. We don’t have a whole lot to go on. We’re still working on it,” Matteucci said.
The most recent incident follows two of “high profile” hate crimes — one in 2019 in which an individual entered Burlingame High School and spread hate graffiti in the quad and another in 2020 when a man threatened a family eating at a restaurant while they were wearing “Black Lives Matter” T-shirts, Matteucci said.
About a dozen hate crimes have been reported in the past five years, Matteucci said, noting many likely are not reported. Of those reported, he said about half occur in parks and schools, usually involving graffiti of slurs. Others, he said, occur during personal face-to-face encounters, randomly by someone walking or driving by, or during an argument between strangers.
One parent, after learning about the school’s camera quality, expressed concerns over student safety, particularly along dark paths. Her child, she said, is often on campus participating in extracurricular activities late into the evening.
The district previously updated surveillance cameras in June of 2020, costing about $1.6 million. Additional facility upgrades are coming to campuses through Measure L, a $385 million bond approved by voters in 2020, Booker said. Improvements to path lighting will be part of that work beginning in the spring though, he noted.
Two parents also questioned whether the state’s newly adopted ethnic studies curriculum has had any influence on division on campuses. The “liberated ethnic studies curriculum” was adopted by the State Board of Education in early 2021 and provides school districts with a variety of lesson plans focused on Black, Latino, Native American and Asian studies from which they can voluntarily apply to their courses.
The curriculum has been accused of being antisemitic since first revealed in 2019 and through multiple revisions. One parent Wednesday said the curriculum is divisive and pins people against each other while another asserted it greatly diminishes Jewish history.
Booker said he “respectfully disagrees” with the characterization of the curriculum and suggestions of a “cause and effect” with a rise in hate crimes against a variety of groups, noting recent incidents were inflicted by adults who had not gone through the curriculum.
Instead, he said the curriculum has evolved and will continue to evolve, though he accepted an offer from one parent to share more information with him.
Eva Chen, the city’s first youth poet-in-residence and a Burlingame High School senior, said she was impressed by the diversity of the curriculum while agreeing that many groups are minimized to a singular point in history.
“Sometimes the history can feel constrained to a certain event,” Chen said, highlighting the opioid wars as a common subject when discussing China or the Holocaust when discussing Jewish history. “It’s so much more than that. It’s culture, it’s art, it’s music.”
While appreciative of the public’s interest in discussing equity at the school, Chen said she’d also like to see more of her peers getting involved and encouraged those participating in the community discussion to talk more with their children.
Meanwhile, Silvie Olson, another BHS student, said she was appreciative of how supported faculty and staff has been while also feeling heartened by the reaction of students following the November incident. Students made fliers expressing unity against hate and recently made a video of students discussing their personal connection to the Holocaust. And in March, Fong said students will participate in an event, “Breaking Down the Walls,” meant to help them get to know each other beyond stereotypes.
“It’s so encouraging and these strong individuals are going to lead us into the future,” Olson said. “I’m so proud that even in the face of a couple misguided people who have just used their voice for terrible things, that as a community we’ve been able to really not tolerate that and make a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.