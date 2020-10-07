Reversing course on previous prohibitions, officials are opening their minds to the idea of allowing cannabis delivery company Eaze to open a distribution facility in Burlingame.
The Burlingame City Council indicated during a meeting Monday, Oct. 5, that they are comfortable further exploring a proposal to permit the distribution service to open. No final decision was made at the meeting, and the issue will return for further discussion later.
The direction marks a departure from previous discussions, in which officials were unwilling to allow cannabis companies to open in Burlingame — even though the drug is legal for recreational use among adults.
Noting he opposed similar proposals a few years ago, Councilman Ricardo Ortiz said he is feeling more comfortable with the idea of embracing a segment of the budding delivery industry.
“I think we need to stay with the times and I think we need to move on and we need to explore this,” said Ortiz, who encouraged officials to “hash out” the details in the coming weeks.
Ortiz made it clear he would only consider allowing distribution businesses with no retail component that open in industrial parts of the city. He also favored examining floating an additional revenue measure that would tax cannabis transactions.
Councilman Michael Brownrigg shared a similar perspective, noting many deliveries are occurring in Burlingame currently and allowing a distribution site would only further the city’s ability to capitalize on those sales.
“I think I would be in favor of this anyway. But in the era of COVID and declining revenues, having another revenue source strikes me as important,” he said.
To that end, Eaze spokesman Rashad Johnson said the company made about 11,000 deliveries in Burlingame last year. Of those sales, the city only benefited from some sales tax revenue.
But if officials allowed the company to open a distribution center, another tax could be established to generate more income from receipts on deliveries made across the Peninsula. Johnson estimated Burlingame could earn about $1 million annually through a 5% tax on Eaze deliveries to 250,000 residents across the Peninsula.
Eaze is a remote delivery service, with an online marketplace. Adult shoppers with verified identification can purchase products and receive discrete orders at their door, similar to a food delivery app.
The company has distribution centers in San Francisco and San Jose, but completes orders throughout San Mateo County. Johnson said Eaze is interested in Burlingame due to its central location and easy access to surrounding communities.
Nearby, cities such as Brisbane, South San Francisco and Redwood City have allowed also allowed distribution companies to open up shop since voters approved recreational cannabis use among adults in 2016. Burlingame officials banned cannabis commerce in 2018 by disallowing dispensaries, collectives, corporate grows and more.
Police Chief Mike Matteucci said he has had conversations with colleagues in neighboring cities where distribution centers are allowed, and found there have been not significant public safety issues.
For his part, Johnson said Eaze has stringent security standards which apply to both their drivers as well as their centers. Products are secured under locks, camera surveillance systems are installed at sites and no signs are hung announcing the company’s presence.
Additionally, he said the company would prefer to maintain a low profile in an attempt to protect drivers and workers.
“We don’t want people to know whether it is weed or falafel, to be quite honest,” he said.
Vice Mayor Ann O’Brien Keighran said she harbors reservations regarding the public safety threats associated with allowing commercial cannabis, and said she would like to see more statistics in future discussions.
Alternatively, Councilwoman Donna Colson said she favored allowing permitted cannabis businesses to operate in Burlingame because short delivery times locally could prevent patrons from going to the black market.
“We want people to get it from a legitimate source,” she said.
