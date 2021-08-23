A majority of the Burlingame City Council supported keeping its stricter city campaign contribution limits for elections instead of moving to new state laws that allow larger limits, with potential changes to contributions and a cap on total campaign fundraising discussed.
Councilmember Michael Brownrigg wanted to avoid the nearly $5,000 state campaign limit suggested in Assembly Bill 571, a state contribution limit law signed in 2019, that he felt could change city elections.
“I don’t support following the state rules. I think those are absurdly high for any election, especially district elections. ... So, I do support maintaining our own limits,” Brownrigg said.
At its Aug. 16 meeting, the City Council discussed if its current campaign contribution limits for elections should be repealed to fall in line with AB 571 or if the city should amend the city’s campaign contribution ordinance.
AB 571 says a state contribution limit will by default apply to a city or county without contribution limit laws. Under AB 571, cities with campaign contribution limits are responsible for enforcement and administration of the limits. AB 571 states that cities with their own campaign contribution limits are responsible for enforcement and administration, which falls to Burlingame’s city clerk’s office. The default limit for contributions to city candidates under AB 571 was $4,900 for a person, business or committee. A small contributor committee can also give $4,900.
Burlingame established an ordinance limiting campaign contributions and loan reimbursement limits in 2007. The limits are adjusted each even-numbered year using the Consumer Price Index-All Urban Consumers. Burlingame limits in 2020 were $719.93 for a person and $1,439.87 for an organization. The candidate also cannot repay themselves or any controlled committee for any loan amount during the election period higher than $12,000.
Brownrigg said candidates could use the money raised to support candidates in other elections, which in turn buys favor for the future at many levels of government.
“I really think money can pervert politics. I think this is a mistake,” Brownrigg said.
Vice Mayor Ricardo Ortiz agreed with Brownrigg and said the state campaign limit was too high.
“I’ve always felt ours were fine. I never felt that it limited my ability to raise funds. I think it limits people’s influence in the process,” Ortiz said.
Councilmember Emily Beach was concerned about staff time spent on campaign contribution documentation but supported making individual and organization donations the same to empower people. She ultimately favored setting a limit on campaign contributions.
“I think, for now, I am more comfortable with some kind of reasonable limit,” Beach said.
Councilmember Donna Colson did not have a problem going with the state guidelines and would support a move to it. She noted most cities in San Mateo County followed the state guideline, with how much people choose to raise available to the public through data. She said candidates themselves could commit to not taking money above a certain limit.
“I think it is really up to the candidates to say, hey, I’m not going to take a check over $500, or I’m not going to take a check over $1,000,” Colson said.
She noted she was thinking about the enforcement and compliance side.
“I’m not worried about people being influential in our elections,” Colson said.
Mayor Ann O’Brien Keighran supported simplifying campaign contributions and wanted to go with the state mandate. She said anyone who had a problem with larger contributions could look them up and voice issues when the election comes around.
“I think it’s all transparent. People make up their minds on who they want to vote for, and so if people feel that candidates kind of cater to certain corporations or certain individuals, then that’s for them to make that decision,” O’Brien Keighran said.
Colson wanted a cap on total campaign fundraising, as she considered that a bigger problem for influencing elections. Several councilmembers like O’Brien Keighran, Brownrigg and Ortiz supported a cap. Proposals suggested include an individual limit of $1,000 for people and businesses.
