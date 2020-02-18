A driver was killed early Saturday after an SUV went off U.S. Highway 101 in Burlingame, the California Highway Patrol said.
The solo-vehicle wreck was reported about 5:30 a.m. along southbound 101 near the Broadway offramp, according to the CHP.
The driver, whose name has not been released, was ejected and the SUV rolled on top of her, the CHP said.
Rollins Road, where the SUV ended up, was closed between Cadillac Way and Toyon Drive for the investigation, the CHP said.
Authorities have no reason to suspect the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the CHP said.
