How exactly a new bike lane will be placed on California Drive in Burlingame has drawn significant concerns from nearby businesses for months — but it appears there will be a compromise.
The California Drive Bicycle Facility Project will result in the removal of vehicle lanes and parking spaces while adding a bike lane between Broadway and Oak Grove Avenue, but the city received backlash from the nearby businesses who said the removal of the parking lanes and permitting unprotected left turns would have a negative effect on them.
During a City Council meeting Wednesday, July 5, Public Works Director Syed Murtuza said allowing the unprotected left-hand turn from the northbound vehicle lane into the west side business driveways between Broadway and Carmelita Avenue would compromise safety for convenience. While it is not his recommendation, he reluctantly decided to allow it and monitor the area.
“Vehicles traveling in the northbound direction can be allowed to make left turns into the driveway at the midblock on the west side of the street, however, there’s a caveat, that it needs to be carefully monitored for safety,” Murtuza said. “And if it’s unsafe changes may need to be done to … make it safer.”
Concerns first sparked in March from a number of nearby business owners who claimed the city took away the parking spots in front of their businesses for the bike lane. Then in June, the city received more complaints about the project’s plans to double stripe the center of the road, permitting northbound vehicles to make an unprotected left turn.
John Kevranian, Broadway Business Improvement District president, said allowing vehicles to make an unprotected left turn into the businesses on the west side of California Drive, between Carmelita Avenue and Broadway, would be ideal.
Maverick Jack’s restaurant, which is located on the eastside of California Drive, also voiced concerns last week, citing the project would restrict southbound vehicles on California Drive to make an unprotected left turn into the business’ driveway.
And while the city was able to make one compromise, it won’t be able to promise a change on the east side of the street. However, Murtuza said he plans to speak with Caltrain to see if striping its parking lot can be adjusted to make access to the restaurant more convenient.
“The concern we have is making the left at Maverick Jacks, if Caltrain does not re-stripe, the U-Turns are impossible to make,” Kevranian said. “Also, making a U-turn at the Caltrain parking lot, Caltrain would not like that. I believe the northbound bike lane is not necessary, I think the bikes can cross the street at Carmelita on the west side and go northbound to allow the left turns into the Maverick Jack’s parking lot.”
Councilmember Emily Beach said every project has trade-offs but the city has addressed the major concerns for the businesses.
“I think it’s reasonable to, as you proposed, to allow them and observe for safety, because this is the most accident-prone corridor in our city,” Beach said. “It’s really important that we’re taking some steps to make it safer.”
The project is part of the city’s California Drive Bicycle Facility Project, set to be completed in October, and will create a continuous bike lane through the city from Murchison Drive to Peninsula Avenue. The current phase is a 0.8-mile stretch of California Drive between Broadway and Oak Grove Avenue. The city was awarded an $800,000 grant to complete the project and after multiple public outreaches and input, the City Council finalized the design in September 2021.
The project will result in the city removing 12 parking spaces on the west side of California Drive for a temporary bike lane, until the city raises the railroad tracks above the Broadway intersection. After, the city plans on moving the bike lane permanently on the east side of the street. U-turns will still be allowed at Carmelita Avenue, although Murtuza said it might be tight for some larger vehicles. And the city added nearly 20 parking spaces on the east side of the street, he added.
Construction is set to begin sometime this year.
