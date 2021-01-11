The move to district elections in Burlingame advanced with officials hiring a consultant to guide the public outreach process, plus draw district maps where candidates must live to run for elected office.
The Burlingame City Council voted 4-0-1, with Vice Mayor Ricardo Ortiz absent, to approve a $60,000 contract with Redistricting Partners, which will facilitate the shift away from at-large elections during a meeting Monday, Jan. 4.
The decision sets the stage for a process unfolding over the coming year, in which community members will be asked to share their perspective on how district maps should be drawn before officials adopt an alignment introduced for the 2022 election.
The move to district elections is compelled by Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman sending Burlingame officials a letter threatening to leverage state election law to force shifting away from the at-large system. To avoid the potentially expensive legal process, councilmembers voluntarily adopted the district system — albeit reluctantly.
Councilman Michael Brownrigg expressed his frustration with the move, sharing expectations that constituents may be displeased that their voting power will be reduced under the district election system.
“A lot of people will be surprised they only get to have their voice heard once every four years,” he said.
Under the by-district system, officials should approve an electoral map dividing the city into wards, where candidates must live and seek support from voters within those borders. As it stands, the highest vote getters win elections regardless of where they live.
State election law heavily favors district elections, under an assumption that it lowers the barrier to entry for candidates because campaigns are cheaper to run across smaller geographic areas. Additionally, it empowers traditionally disenfranchised communities by assigning an elected official responsible for representing their interests.
Looking toward the transition, officials are planning to host a series of community outreach meetings designed to collect input and perspective on the new election system. Residents are encouraged to craft their own maps defining district boundaries, and a tool will be uploaded on the city website to complete the process.
Ultimately, the consultant will take the feedback and apply their expertise to draft a handful of potential map proposals which councilmembers will eventually be asked to consider. The consultant has requested to not be informed where existing councilmembers live due to an expectation that they could be asked to adopt a map forcing incumbents to face off in an upcoming election.
The transition is not without its complications though, as officials had hoped new census data would inform the process. But with the pandemic interrupting the most recent census, officials are now expecting necessary information won’t be available until the summer.
Once the sum of the data is available, the consultant said the maps can be drafted almost immediately.
In other business at the meeting, official agreed to build an inventory of the city’s soft story buildings with hopes of establishing a process for renovating the structures potentially vulnerable to earthquakes.
Soft story buildings are those designed with parking spaces or other open areas consuming the ground floor, with additional floors of residential or commercial units built directly above. Because the building composition offers little stability to the upper units, seismic events can lead to significant public safety hazards.
Ultimately, officials are hopeful to establish a program which could incentivize property owners to retrofit the buildings by adding steel framing to the bottom floor, or create other regulations addressing the safety issues.
As a first step, officials are planning to form an ad hoc committee intended to address the issue in Burlingame. Councilwoman Emily Beach said it is believed there are about 140 soft story buildings in the city, so the initiative is critical locally.
She also noted that soft story buildings are a main source of affordable housing, so officials should be sensitive to assuring any program they ultimately adopt does not yield the unintended consequence of losing that valuable resource.
“That is a really important piece of the puzzle,” she said.
(1) comment
The process started when Malibu attorney sent a threatening letter. You can see it coming a mile away. The people of Burlingame need to stand up against this carpetbagger and fight any lawsuit. Wait to see who the plaintiff is in their own city and go after that person with a vengeance. Don't kneel to these people, they are the worst people on this planet and must be stopped at all cost. Fight Burlingame, fight these lowlifes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.