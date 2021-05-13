As Burlingame sets the table for introducing commercial developments accommodating the life sciences industry along the Bayfront, officials discussed ways to plan growth and address the need for improved public spaces.
The Burlingame Planning Commission discussed commercial zoning updates for the area east of Highway 101 during a meeting Monday, May 10, in anticipation of an uptick of new construction and development throughout the region.
Similar conversations are planned to continue for districts around Broadway and California Drive as well, as officials looks to update specific zoning regulations to be consistent with the city’s new general plan, which sets development policy across the city.
As it relates to the Bayfront, officials focused much of their conversation on the community benefits that developers should be expected to offer when proposing major projects, as well as opportunities for aesthetic improvements accommodating pedestrians.
For her part, Commissioner Audrey Tse urged her colleagues to consider requiring developers to build more public spaces outdoors that will be available for public use.
“As we could obviously see through this pandemic, the use of outdoor space for meeting and office space would be highly desired as we continue to move forward,” Tse said.
Furthering her perspective, she suggested that one community benefit to be considered would asking developers to establish more Wi-Fi network infrastructure, which community members could use to conduct business or hold remote meetings in the public space.
To her request for specific community benefits, officials agreed that future conversations on the matter should address a menu of options that developers may consider offering when they are proposing projects in the area.
The perspective aligns with comments from the Burlingame City Council in previous discussions of the issue, when officials blessed plans to introduce development along the Bayfront accommodating biotech businesses.
The direction marks a shift for officials who previously had looked to preserve the area east of Highway 101 almost entirely for construction of new hotels and industrial space. But in response to the devastation brought to the travel industry by the pandemic, many commercial developers previously planning to build hotels redirected to meet emerging business interests.
Representatives from the biotech development industry have supported the loosened development proposals, with claims that Burlingame could quickly form a cluster of businesses, mirroring the synergy that exists in similar hubs located in South San Francisco or San Carlos.
To facilitate the shift, Burlingame officials expressed a willingness to enhance the floor-area ratio allowed in buildings abutting Old Bayshore Highway, at the request of developers who said larger projects are needed to serve biotechnology tenants.
Previously officials have capped allowable development sizes in the Bayshore region for all industries except hotels, as an incentive to attract more builders of the travel destinations that historically have generated substantial income for the city.
As the Planning Commission further imagined future uses through the area, some consensus formed around the idea of widening sidewalks and setting developments back from the street, with hopes of creating more amenities for pedestrians.
“To get that street to work together would be a big deal,” commission Chair John Schmid said.
Fellow commissioners concurred, and officials agreed to take the feedback provided under consideration and allow it to inform further discussions on the matter. No public hearings on the proposal have been set, and ultimately the Burlingame City Council will have the final say in adopting the final policy.
But for his part, Community Development Director Kevin Gardiner committed to try and shape the plan according to the opinions shared during the meeting.
“This is very much a work in progress,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.