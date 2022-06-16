Burlingame’s new community center is officially open, following a ribbon-cutting event held Wednesday for the 35,700-square-foot Washington Park facility.
The $52 million building replaces the city’s previous community center at the location, and has been in the works since 2012 with construction started in 2020. Discussions for a new center in some form have been taking place for more than two decades.
It features a large community hall, a commercial kitchen, maker space, dance and fitness studio, teen room, dedicated senior lounge and rooms for classes and meetings which look out onto the park.
The building will host a wide variety of community events, classes, workshops, meetings and will be available to rent for events, according to the city.
“After many years of hard work, our community center dream has come true,” Mayor Ricardo Ortiz said. “This new building will allow us to expand our programs and provide a meeting place to bring together different generations under one roof.”
A new playground, sports court and picnic area was also completed adjacent to the center in 2020 as part of the project.
Aided by a new underground garage, 84 new parking places were added.
The city is paying for the center in part from its infrastructure reserves and in part from a $39 million bond, aided by a quarter cent sales tax measure passed by voters in 2017.
