Officials worked to bring Burlingame’s policy into alignment with new state laws promoting the construction of accessory dwelling units as a means of combating the state’s affordability crisis.
The Burlingame Planning Commission unanimously approved a variety of proposals loosening the city’s regulations on development of secondary units built on the same property as primary residences.
And while commissioners raised a variety of specific unintended consequences linked with the new code proposals, officials ultimately suggested the mandate from state legislators was to ignore quality of life concerns in favor of building new units.
A primary fear from commissioners was that building proposals could be tweaked in a fashion to squeeze additional living units into properties not initially designed to accommodate so many residents.
City Attorney Kathleen Kane interpreted such scenarios as acceptable by the Legislature which is scrambling for opportunities to build more units throughout the state.
“The thing is, in the judgment of Sacramento, they don’t care — that they want that. That having the additional units is worth it, and if this creates some moral hazards in terms of people being incentivized to claim one thing and then flip it — they are OK with that outcome, ” said Kane, according to video of the meeting Monday, Feb. 24.
While the state laws approved recently mandate eased building codes for the additional units, Burlingame officials sought to clean up local policies to ease the implementation of the most recent regulations.
Ultimately, commissioners approved more tolerant codes for windows in new buildings and doing away with specialized rules regarding occupying basements. The issue will move onto the Burlingame City Council next week for further deliberation and a final decision.
Councilmembers in 2018 approved a city policy encouraging development of the additional units, despite concerns regarding compounding existing neighborhood parking problems and additional quality of life issues.
Since then, state lawmakers have passed a slate of legislation addressing such issues and ultimately determining that construction of the additional units cannot be blocked due to lack of parking.
State law allows for construction of new units within 4 feet of the property line, and grants construction of units up to 1,000 square feet. Junior accessory units are also permitted, ranging up to 850 square feet, depending on the size of the other structures on the property.
For her part, Kane said much more work still needs to be done at the state level to clean up contradictions between the new laws. But in Burlingame, she said a primary focus is assuring once the structure is built that it is used as intended.
To that end, she said prohibitions exist preventing the units from being listed on Airbnb or other online rental websites. And officials are afraid some property owners may leverage the permits into a home addition opportunity, but not use the units as intended.
“If we don’t get the units, then we’ve got the worst of both worlds,” she said, regarding the potential loss of parking, infringement on the city’s previous setback code and other quality of life impacts. Ultimately, she said it will be a matter of code enforcement to assure the units are occupied as intended.
Since state officials started their advocacy for constructing the units, Planning Manager Ruben Hurin said Burlingame officials have fielded between 10 to 15 calls per week regarding regulations.
Noting the abundance of work required to assure the city’s code is aligned with the new state regulations, Commissioner Michael Gaul expressed his appreciation for the diligence of Burlingame officials taking on the initiative.
“You read through this stuff and your mind starts to reel,” he said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.