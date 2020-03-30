Burlingame elementary school officials switched child care providers at some schools with a narrow decision that split the school board and outraged parents.
The district Board of Trustees voted 3-2, with Vice President Elizabeth Kendall and Trustee Kate Reed dissenting, to allow child care provider Champions, which operated at some campuses, to expand its service across the district.
The decision Tuesday, March 10, effectively ends the district’s lasting relationship with A Child’s Way, which for decades has been operating child care services at McKinley and Washington elementary school campuses.
Recognizing the hard feelings over the decision, board President Kay Coskey said officials opted to switch providers in pursuit of enhanced equity.
“It was very difficult because I do care about parents and their children and the parents that spoke are happy with their child care,” she said. “But we raised the point of — what about the other families?”
To that end, Coskey claimed a primary frustration for officials was long enrollment waitlists maintained by A Child’s Way, as well as concerns around the school’s willingness or ability to accommodate those with special needs.
She said the issues were raised with representatives from A Child’s Way when vetting requests for proposals to host child care services on district land, and the company defended its position.
Rachel Sojda, a teacher with A Child’s Way, maintained an alternative perspective.
To illustrate the commitment to serving all students, she said school community members offered testimonials praising the care their students with special needs received at the program.
And that the waitlist issue was brought partially by capacity limitations which the program was seeking to resolve, before the relationship with the district was abruptly severed by officials.
Sojda shared the company’s frustration with the process, officials and resulting outcome in an email.
“We do not agree with the decision. We felt some aspects of the process were incomplete, and in general seemed to have a personal bias. [A Child’s Way], after so many years being an integral part of this community, is devastated at the idea of leaving the Washington and McKinley campuses,” she said. “So many generations of families and memories, we are not ready to walk away from.”
Alternatively, Coskey expressed confidence Champions would be able to accommodate all students and families throughout the district. Champions is slated to take over care services in July.
The company has also expressed a willingness to hire A Child’s Way teachers, with hopes of offering continuity to families. Sojda noted the company operates another location in Millbrae, where hopefully some staff and members of the Burlingame school community will transition.
“We just believe that we need a company that is going to involve everyone and allow everyone to be a part of it,” Coskey said.
Assistant Superintendent Gabby Hellier shared a similar perspective, while acknowledging the decision is difficult for some families to accept.
“We feel we are doing the right thing but we understand the parents’ point of view,” she said.
One of those parents, Lauren Cony, questioned whether officials were receptive to their concerns though.
“The parents are very upset and the parents are very angry and feeling blindsided by the lack of communication and the lack of care,” said Cony, who has one child in the care program and another who graduated from it.
Cony joined dozens of other parents associated with A Child’s Way to flood the board meeting with hopes of persuading officials to preserve the child care program at both the schools.
But to the chagrin of her and other like-minded parents, Cony claimed district officials defiantly rejected the passionate testimony of many who spoke in favor of A Child’s Way.
Instead, she said administrators paid limited lip service to the issues before promptly moving in favor of allowing Champions to become the district’s sole provider. She also claimed officials offered no compelling case for transitioning away from a cherished service which had operated for decades in Burlingame.
Officials had considered allowing new vendor Right At School to compete for the opportunity to operate at district campuses as well, before ultimately choosing Champions.
Reflecting on the outcome, Cony said parents are weighing their options to keep up the fight.
“It was so blatantly rude that everyone is furious and we are not going to let it stand,” said Cony, who doubted a company like Champions with hundreds of locations nationally would be able to provide specialized care competitive to a provider founded locally.
For her part, Sojda balanced the conflicting emotions around the board’s decision and the support shown by member of the school community for A Child’s Way.
“Our true disappointment comes knowing the parents feel unheard and unrepresented by the elected officials of their own school board,” she said. “These parents are a wonderful, unrelenting force in this community.”
