With the first school bell of the year soon to sound, building crews are hustling across the Burlingame Elementary School District campuses to finish construction before students arrive.
Director of Facilities Tim Ryan said much of the work will be completed, leaving only a few of the projects such as new multipurpose rooms, window installations and entryway renovations at certain sites unfinished.
Ryan admitted it will be an intense final stretch of work before the first day of school Wednesday, Sept. 4, but balanced that perspective by acknowledging the classrooms for students will be ready.
“It is tight, but we will have places for students to learn,” he said, of the work financed by $56 million Measure M bond, passed by voters in 2016, which started this summer at all district campuses except Hoover Elementary School. District officials delayed the start of the school year to accommodate school construction.
New multipurpose rooms are under construction at Lincoln, Roosevelt, Washington, Franklin and McKinley elementary schools, while new data network infrastructure is installed at Burlingame Intermediate School. New five-classroom school buildings and playgrounds are getting finished at Roosevelt and Washington, where new windows are also being installed, said Ryan. Roosevelt and Washington campuses were closed over the summer to give crews room to complete their work.
He anticipated all the work would be finished by the first day of school, except the multipurpose rooms at McKinley and Washington, which will likely be completed a few weeks into the new year.
Ryan also noted work is lagging on construction of a new entryway at Roosevelt, where crews discovered water damage during demolition which required remediation and pushed the expected completion timeline back until November.
Some of the window installation work at Washington will not be finished this summer either, said Ryan, who noted the building is roughly 100 years old which posed challenges for some installers. In all, more than 200 new windows will be put into place at the school.
He said installation work for the windows, which are designed to allow in more ambient light to classrooms while also limiting outside noise, will likely be completed within the first couple weeks of classes.
Regarding the expansive approach to work across the district, Ryan said officials were forced to take on all the multipurpose room work this summer after the bids for similar work last summer went unfulfilled.
“This summer we are doing two summers’ worth of work,” he said.
Recognizing the substantial amount of building required, Ryan said officials have anticipated throughout that some of the multipurpose rooms would not be completed by the time classes started. But he noted that work is ahead of schedule, and could be finished before the initial deadline offered to the school community.
To support the work across the district, Ryan credited the district administrators and school principals who are making way for significant construction projects.
“They have been just great,” he said. “Staff has been great.”
He also recognized the contribution of students, who helped design some of the new playgrounds and interior designs for classrooms. Citing research showing student achievement and comfort increases with more comfortable classroom arrangements, Ryan said adjustable chairs and tables, rotating stools, beanbags and small couches were selected by students to furnish new classrooms.
With the new furniture slated to be soon unpackaged, Ryan expressed his enthusiasm for setting up the classrooms in a fashion which he believes will improve student achievement.
“Creating environments that inspire kids that want to come to school, this is why I work,” he said.
