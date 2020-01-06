With the tax base showing further growth beyond the record heights hit in the last fiscal year, Burlingame’s financial footing continued to improve as the city’s budget overflows with a hearty surplus.
The Burlingame City Council approved Monday, Dec. 16, the city’s comprehensive annual financial report which detailed the city’s extended economic expansion.
Fueled by a booming regional economy, desirable housing market and renowned shopping district, tax income feeding the city’s general fund jumped by $12.8 million to $84.5 million — or 17.9% — from the prior fiscal year.
Spending, meanwhile, remained relatively flat over the same period, as expenditures totaled $55.76 million in the most recent fiscal year, up only $2.1 million from 2018. Following a series of transfers to meet pension and debt obligations, fill reserves and finance capital improvements, roughly $20 million remains left over and unassigned, according to the report. The city also maintains a reserve fund with $21 million, designed to address a variety of unanticipated needs along with unfunded liabilities.
Recognizing the variety of forces working the city’s favor, a letter signed by City Manager Lisa Goldman and Finance Director Carol Augustine illustrated Burlingame’s fortunate financial position.
“The city’s revenues have continued to grow each year since the 2008-2010 recession, as evidenced by rebounds in the city’s largest revenue sources,” according to the report. “The city’s top three revenue streams (from transient occupancy tax, property tax and sales tax) have long surpassed pre-recessionary amounts.”
To that end, transient occupancy tax, or revenue generated when a visitor stays overnight in one of the city’s hotel rooms, generated $29.3 million during the fiscal year, or $1.4 million more than the previous year.
Burlingame is home to 12 hotels, primarily lining the Bayshore, with approximately 3,709 rooms accommodating business travelers, tourists and those seeking convenient access to nearby San Francisco International Airport. As the local economy has been thriving over recent years, the city’s hotel industry seemingly brings in a new record amount of revenue with each new year.
Powered by a healthy regional economy, a rise in tourism and the success of local sports teams, already high occupancy rates ticked up marginally over the past fiscal year to 87.7%, according to the report. With room rates jumping nearly 5%, the city’s hotel tax accounted for almost 35% of the general fund income.
The second largest source of general fund income was property tax, according to the report, which showed approximately 8% growth from the previous year. Burlingame received $22 million in property taxes.
The city’s 8,701 parcels carry a net assessed value of nearly $11 billion, according to data from the county assessor cited in the report, up $612.5 million from the previous year. Both residential and commercial property assessed values climbed by 6.5% over the fiscal year, according to the report.
Median home sales prices in the third quarter of 2019 hit $2.4 million, up nearly 8% from the same time last year, while availability remained limited with only 41 properties sold over the quarter. The restricted housing market is a primary factor in the sky high cost of living continuing to squeeze residents, according to the report.
“It is increasingly apparent that lower-income residents are getting priced out of the area,” said the report. “Housing affordability is a priority issue for Burlingame and for the entire San Francisco Metropolitan area.”
Sales tax revenue generated $17.8 million, or 21% of the general fund — the smallest amount of the primary income sources which showed the largest increase from the prior fiscal year.
The $5 million jump from the previous fiscal year was fueled primarily by the city enjoying a full year of supplemental income from Measure I, the city’s quarter-cent sales tax which approved by voters in 2017, according to the report.
Shifts in the retail shopping industry have been a source of consternation for Burlingame officials who have tweaked land use policies in the past year to boost the local economy.
Yet despite prevailing fears regarding the rise in online shopping coming to the detriment of local retailers, officials noted Burlingame continues to benefit from its location and reputation as a commercial destination.
“Burlingame businesses have the opportunity to serve the commercial needs of Hillsborough residents and benefit from the additional disposable income from neighboring communities,” said the report.
