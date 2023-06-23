Burlingame’s proposed 2023 budget shows the city is slowly recovering financially from the pandemic with diminished revenue, and city officials are considering how it can strategize for future financial stability.
“I think we should think or start thinking about how we can create stable revenues that can help us address this inflationary and high cost of living in our town in the future,” Vice Mayor Donna Colson said.
A study session on possible new revenue sources is being planned. In the meantime, the council approved its 2023-24 fiscal year budget at its June 5 meeting, which provides a fiscal plan for the city around anticipated revenue and expenditures in the coming year. The proposed 2023-24 budget consists of $82 million in operating expenses and $32 million in its capital improvements program, with a citywide budget of $149.24 million, according to a city staff report.
The general fund’s total revenue is $80.5 million, with total expenditures at $82.8 million, resulting in $2.4 million of reserved funding used to balance the budget, according to the report.
The city anticipates its hotel taxes, about 22% of the general fund’s revenue, to gradually grow but a full recovery is not expected for several years. In 2019-20, the city expected its hotel tax revenue to exceed $28.7 million, however COVID hit in the spring of 2020 and the city only accrued a little more than $20.4 million. By 2020-21, that number diminished to $5.7 million. This coming year the city anticipates revenue to be around $17.9 million, or 61% of pre-pandemic levels, according to the staff report.
“I think this budget is the proverbial green shoots of spring, you know, and it’s beginning to see the turnaround you’re starting to see numbers that look a little bit more like they did in 2018-19 in terms of revenue,” Brownrigg said.
The city’s budget increased 10.9%, or more than $14.6 million in the new fiscal year, which the city attributes to its capital improvement program. The uptick represents multiple capital improvement projects that the city has deferred over the last few years due to uncertainty from the pandemic. The city’s capital investment reserve fund is approximately $21.2 million and is earmarked for the Broadway grade separation and the El Camino Real renewal project. Aside from those two projects, the city’s most notable upcoming projects address sea-level rise and flooding protection on the Bayfront and several bicycle and pedestrian projects, according to the report.
The city’s local economy is stable and it expects continued long-term growth, however, it anticipates the momentum to slow down with new challenges ahead such as high inflation rates, recent bank failures, interest rate hikes and technology industry layoffs. The city’s 2023-24 budget is expected to increase by $4.4 million in its three largest tax revenue sources, according to the report.
“We really are emerging from COVID, the economy is bouncing back,” Mayor Michael Brownrigg said.
In the next five years, the city anticipates spending around $750,000 to upgrade facilities, the grade separation at the railroad crossing, improve streetscapes, water, sewer and storm infrastructures and park improvements. The city’s pipeline capital improvement projects over the next five years will mean it needs to continue to pull from the general fund reserve for several years, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.