Despite the pandemic dealing a serious knock to the city’s budget, a recent examination suggested Burlingame’s fiscal footing will remain sound over the coming years.
The Burlingame City Council reviewed a midyear budget report during a study session Wednesday, March 10, that showed the city’s finances are bent but not broken.
The report showcased how the city’s main tax income sources fared over the last fiscal year with a special focus on the hard times that have hit the previously booming travel industry.
“This is just devastating. The decrease in [transient occupancy tax] and our overall revenue is just very, very difficult,” said Vice Mayor Ricardo Ortiz.
General fund revenue decreased precipitously, according to a report showing the city anticipating that Burlingame will receive $56.9 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year. That figure is a far cry from the $85.5 million reeled in during the 2018-19 fiscal year.
A primary source of the plummeting income is due to business lost in the travel industry, which during a healthier economy filled the city’s string of hotels along the Bayshore to near full capacity.
Following a mandate to stop travel with hopes of stemming the spread of COVID-19, the industry has been slow to rebound and projections indicate that it will be years before full recovery.
To that end, transient occupancy tax — or the income generated when a visitor stays in a Burlingame hotel — is expected to generate only about $7.5 million in this fiscal year. In the 2017-18 fiscal year, the same tax stream generated $29.4 million — amounting to a loss worth nearly $22 million in two years.
Looking ahead, Councilman Michael Brownrigg said industry projections are that it will be several years before the local travel economy regains the standing it once enjoyed.
“Hoteliers are taking a very conservative view about when revenue might return,” he said.
Finance Director Carol Augustine said beyond the expected lag in recovering occupancy rates, the average nightly price per room is down significantly from $230 during a more robust economy to about $97 currently.
Hoteliers are anticipating that business will not reach pre-pandemic levels for about five years, said Brownrigg, and the city’s financial projections suggest the same. Hotel tax revenue is anticipated to roughly double in the next fiscal year, and gradually tick toward to the $30 million mark by around 2025.
It’s not all doom and gloom for the city’s finances though. Property tax remains a stable source of income and a hearty chest of reserves are expected to help officials fend off further economic instability.
“We will get through this because we are well prepared,” said Augustine. “It is a devastating decrease to our revenues, but we are prepared for it as much as possible.”
Property taxes are expected to generate $24.6 million in this fiscal year, and that figure should rise by about $1 million annually over the coming five years, according to the report.
Brownrigg lauded the work officials have done to protect Burlingame’s quality of life, preserving its appeal and fortifying its property values.
“We are doing a good job and the reason you can be confident of that is because people want to keep living here,” he said. “So notwithstanding the big downturn, home prices remain robust.”
Sales tax is performing relatively well too, despite the pandemic shuttering business for weeks at a time. The revenue source is projected to generate $14.5 million in the existing fiscal year.
Meanwhile, expenditures remained relatively flat compared to previous fiscal years and a federal relief payment worth $5.8 million is expected to further fortify the city’s budget.
In reserves, Burlingame is expected to end the fiscal year with an estimated $35.9 million — down $8.3 million from the $44.8 million in the assortment of funds to start the year. Of that sum, $16.1 million will be kept for economic uncertainty, $13 million will be set aside to pay for unfunded liabilities and $4.6 million will be unassigned.
“That is why we put it aside, to get through these hard times,” said Councilwoman Donna Colson, lauding the fiscal conservatism demonstrated by elected officials and city administrators over recent years.
Mayor Ann O’Brien agreed, saying the city was positioned to weather the dire financial conditions and expressing optimism that recovery is ahead.
“We were prepared to go through this tough time and we will recover through this tough time,” she said.
