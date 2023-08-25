A grand plan to close two blocks of Burlingame Avenue from vehicle traffic ended after just one day when complaints, confusion and a lack of use forced the city to reopen it.
The original plan was to open up the avenue between Primrose Road and Lorton Avenue through Labor Day weekend, preceding its annual Burlingame On The Avenue festival. However, Mayor Michael Brownrigg said poor communication with the merchants and public caused it to be underutilized.
“We didn’t coordinate with the public or the merchants well enough and we didn’t promote it well enough to be successful and we take full responsibility for that,” Brownrigg said.
There weren’t enough plans to make the street lively. If the city tries to close the street again next summer, it will be better coordinated with more activities, Brownrigg said.
“We need to plan better to draw a better crowd,” Brownrigg said.
Vice Mayor Donna Colson said the city received a few dozen complaints regarding the closure.
“People were confused and wondering what was going on,” Colson said.
While Brownrigg previously said that the street closure was intended to be an end-of-summer party for the city, it could have just been bad timing. Burlingame High School started school last Wednesday. Also, road work on California Drive could have added to the poor timing for the street closure.
The merchants didn’t complain primarily about the loss of parking, Brownrigg added. However, David Mendell, Kerns Fine Jewelry owner, said he is glad to see the avenue open and more parking spaces available.
While Burlingame Avenue will remain open, Park Road between Burlingame and Howard avenues will remain closed through Labor Day weekend. There are scheduled musical events from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 25-27 and Sept. 1-2. The musical genres range from Neil Young tribute band, a Tower of Power tribute band, a reggae night and a Hawaiian night.
The closure on Park Road should work better because people are already used to its closure for the farmers’ market, Colson said.
The wine walk event from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, is still scheduled to take place. The event provides guests an opportunity to sample wine and appetizers at 30 of the participating businesses along Burlingame Avenue. Tickets purchased the day of the event cost $45 per person and those who are interested can buy them at the Burlingame Women’s Club at 241 Park Road or Coconut Bay restaurant at 1107 Howard Ave. Tickets purchased ahead of the event can be found on the Chamber of Commerce’s website and will cost $35, Baker said.
All of the proceeds will go toward a community grant fundraiser, which will help the city fund this winter’s holiday lights and events downtown, Colson previously said.
