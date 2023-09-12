As plans for the new North Rollins Road neighborhood take shape in Burlingame, concerns over developers working around community benefits nudged the city to change to a tier-based system to align with the city’s vision.
“Just kind of continuing that level of certainty knowing what to expect, what the rules are and having that out so that the developers can really kind of align their performance,” said John Moreland, director of Community Planning for Rincon Consultants Inc., hired by the city to create the North Rollins Road Specific Plan.
The city’s aim is to create a mixed-use neighborhood that is walkable, near transit and offers housing, jobs and open space. However, it needs developers to buy in on the vision and it plans to do so by offering greater densities and larger buildings as an incentive based on the community benefit. In doing so, the City Council unanimously approved an amendment to its North Rollins Road specific plan that will implement a tier-based community benefit program to incentivize developers, during a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Developers will be allotted points for various categories of community benefits such as affordable housing, a neighborhood center, a grocery store, ground floor retail space, trail improvements, open spaces beyond the minimum requirements and sustainability efforts such as zero water use and zero net energy plans, according to the specific plan.
In exchange for providing the community benefit, points will be allotted to the developer, which could be the difference of allowing a three-story building to a seven-story building, according to the specific plan.
It’s an effort to be a little more direct about the kind of neighborhood the city wants to create, Mayor Michael Brownrigg said after the meeting.
“We didn’t want to wind up with 18 pickleball courts and no open space or no supermarket,” Brownrigg said. “This is the challenge of trying to create a neighborhood where you don’t have a single property developer and it’s not public land.”
In December, the Planning Commission approved a 49,000-square-foot project, which was concerning to it because the Rollins Road area plan required developments of 50,000 square feet or greater to provide a community benefit such as a paseo, large public plaza, cultural art space, off-site streetscape improvement or a public park and needs to be a minimum of 1,500 square feet. The approved project appeared to be a workaround for the developers, which could quickly change the look and feel for the neighborhood the city envisions.
The new neighborhood emulated by San Francisco’s Dogpatch would turn the 90-acre North Rollins Road area into a mixed industrial and residential neighborhood. The Dogpatch has gained popularity in recent years for its vibrant community, breweries and restaurants and infamous lofts.
The North Rollins Road Specific Plan, launched in June 2020, is the city’s vision for a future bustling mixed-use neighborhood just south of Millbrae Avenue and its BART and Caltrain station into a pedestrian-friendly, transit-oriented neighborhood that will have around 1,200 housing units while retaining its industrial roots and commercial spaces. The plan is anticipated to be completed some time next year. So far, plans suggest the neighborhood will weave through a mix of open spaces, paseos and parks to help the transformation.
The city has already approved multiple projects in the area. They include a 265-unit building at 1 and 45 Adrian Court, a 298-unit building at 30 Ingold Road and a five-story, 420-unit apartment building at 1855 to 1881 Rollins Road. But city officials still need to iron out details to ensure the neighborhood, isolated from the west side by the train tracks, has a sense of connectivity to the rest of the city.
