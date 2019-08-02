Workers will begin the first phase of the city of Burlingame’s Street Resurfacing Program Monday, Aug. 5, through Aug. 31, according to city officials.
Areas involved in the program include Alvarado Avenue from Hillside Drive to Hillside Circle; Davis Drive from Valdivia Way to Albemarle Way; Hillside Circle from Alvarado Avenue to Alvarado Avenue; Murchison Drive from Sequoia Avenue to Ogden Drive; and Sequoia Avenue from Trousdale Drive to Murchison Drive. Construction will be between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Residents should expect minor traffic delays during construction hours. Street parking will be prohibited during construction hours. Call (650) 293-0487 for questions.
