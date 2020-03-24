The conviction of a man whose DNA matched that found outside the burglarized Twice as Nice store in Half Moon Bay has been upheld.
San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies apprehended Richard Vidrio Avila, 35, shortly after 2 a.m. in possession of property stolen from the store, the state appellate court said in its ruling Friday.
Half Moon Bay resident Avila was sentenced to 32 months, a sentence doubled from 16 months because of his prior conviction.
Avila had pleaded no contest plea to burglary after his April 10, 2018, apprehension.
The tread of his shoes was similar to a shoe print found in the same area, the state court said.
San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Garratt denied the Romero motion by the defense requesting that Avila’s prior strike not be used in sentencing.
The state appellate court said, “The defendant was properly advised before entering his no contest plea and admitting his prior strike conviction.”
“He understood there was ‘not a guarantee’ the court would grant his Romero motion,” the state court said. “The court provided ample reason for denying the motion, including defendant’s numerous probation and parole violations, his parole agent’s comment that his performance on parole was “horrible,” and the fact that he had been caught trying to falsify a drug test while awaiting sentencing.”
Attorney William Farber, who represented Avila in the appeal, declined to comment on the state court ruling.
