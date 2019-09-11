A San Carlos resident came home to find a man looking through a dresser in a bedroom of her residence on the 100 block of Exeter Drive Tuesday afternoon, but he fled when confronted, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident took place at about 1:28 p.m. and the suspect quickly exited through an open rear sliding door and possibly got into a black Honda, unknown model. It is unknown if anything was taken from the home. He was described as 45, Hispanic, wearing a brown farmer style hat and a button-down shirt, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to lock their doors and report all suspicious activity and suspicious people to law enforcement immediately. Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the San Carlos Police Bureau at (650) 802-4277 or the anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
