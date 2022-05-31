A proposed change in the state’s budget rules headed for adoption next month could cost high-home value areas like San Mateo County billions in future years by redirecting property tax revenue to pay for an existing state obligation.
Areas where property taxes fund school districts without the need for considerable help from the state see the leftover revenue returned to their local governments. But those funds could soon be capped at this year’s levels, meaning as property tax revenue grows, money would increasingly flow away from local jurisdictions.
“If enacted, this proposal would cause significant financial losses to local agencies’ revenues and require reductions in critical public services,” said Assemblymember Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, who estimated the change would cost the county $1.8 billion over the next decade alone.
The funds in question, called “educational revenue augmentation funds” cover an array of services, and are a key component to many local jurisdiction’s budgets. In Atherton, for instance, where median home prices are north of $8 million, excess ERAF funds make up 11% of the town’s budget. Many other cities receive several million annually.
Per the proposal, future growth in the funds would go to pay off a ballooning shortfall in a state obligation to local jurisdictions that’s resulted from years of budget changes and is deeply embedded in the complex web of legislation that make up the state’s public education funding mechanisms. The state’s been having trouble fulfilling the funding obligation, called the vehicle license fee, or VLF obligation, as an indirect result of increased revenue from property taxes.
“In essence, this proposal seeks to address this shortfall by taking local agencies’ own funds,” said Connie Juarez-Diroll, chief legislative officer for San Mateo County. “This change will harm local agencies by tens of millions of dollars, growing to hundreds of millions.”
Belmont City Manager Afshin Oskou indicated the impacts on his city’s budget could necessitate reduction in basic services, including laying off city staff like police officers and maintenance workers.
The state has fulfilled its VLF obligation with property tax revenue that would otherwise go to schools in “non-basic aid districts” — those that receive state aid in covering costs because local property taxes alone are insufficient. The state then backfills the lost property tax money for those districts.
But of the county’s 23 school districts, just six are non-basic aid, a number that will likely only shrink. Basic aid districts are also known as community funded, and non-basic aid districts are under the Local Control Funding Formula system, previously known as revenue limit.
Mullin said he and other lawmakers sent a letter to budget chairs urging a rejection of the change, which comes as an amendment to the coming year’s budget trailer bill.
“The state must fund its VLF obligation without diverting hundreds of millions of dollars from local agencies’ budgets, requiring cuts and further constraining their ability to deliver critical public safety and health services to their communities,” he said.
The VLF obligation is the result of a compromise reached following the reduction in vehicle license costs made in the 1990s. The revenue from the fees, which was reduced by more than half, had gone to local jurisdictions, and the state agreed to make up the difference. In 2004, the “VLF swap” was instated, which replaced state funding with property tax revenue to fill the obligation.
County Executive Officer Mike Callagy said the change was “the greatest threat to the long-term financial stability of this county that we have faced.”
“The state is proposing we use our own funding to pay ourselves back for a state obligation that was agreed to in 2004,” he said.
The League of California Cities, an organization that advocates for local government control, also called for “unintended consequences” of the trailer bill to be resolved in a letter sent earlier this year.
“Not only does that approach have grave consequences for those local agencies who now face the loss of excess ERAF, it runs counter to the 2004 agreement,” the letter reads.
Lawmakers have a June 15 deadline when the budget must be passed, though it’s unclear when the trailer bill language will be finalized.
